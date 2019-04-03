When is Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile out in the UK and who else stars in Zac Efron's new Ted Bundy movie?

3 April 2019, 18:34

Zac Efron as Ted Bundy
Zac Efron stars as Ted Bundy in the new Netflix biopic . Picture: Netflix

The Ted Bundy film - Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile - is dropping soon on Netflix. It stars Zac Efron has the infamous serial killer, and tells the story of his life and people he killed.

Netflix are set to premiere a new Ted Bundy film starring Zac Efron this April, which will detail the sickening crimes of the American serial killer who murdered up to 30 women in the 1970s.

Shockingly Evil and Vile made it's world premiere at Sundance Film Festival on January 26th 2019 and also stars Lily Collins as Elizabeth Kloepfer, who dated Bundy during his killing spree.

Former High School Musical star Zac Efron transforms into the serial killer in what is going to be a gruesome watch, but what do we know about the film? When is it released in the UK? and who are the cast?

We answer all your questions...

Ted Bundy
Ted Bundy (pictured) murdered in excess of 30 women . Picture: Getty

Who is in the cast of Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile?

Zac Efron

Zac plays Ted Bundy, and he reveals he had some concerns about playing the disturbed killer in the biopic. Zac told Variety: "Initially, I had reservations about playing a serial killer. I’ve seen people make horror films like this before, and it seems like an aggressive play to separate yourself from a perceived image."

Lily Collins

Lily Collins as Elizabeth Kloepfer. The actress plays Ted's girlfriend who was in a relationship with him during his killing spree. Elizabeth already had a daughter from a previous relationship, and she lived with Bundy at the time.

John Malkovich

Malkovich plays Edward Cowart who is also known as Judge Edward D Cowart. He famously sentenced Bundy to death row in 1979 after a jury found him guilty of the murders of two female Florida State University students.

Jim Parsons

Mainly known as Sheldon in Big Bang Theory, Parson will transform into lead prosecutor Larry Simpson, who was the key lawyer in Bundy trial.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile release date in the UK

The film won't be on UK screens until May 3 2019.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Ted Bundy was sentenced to death for his crimes in 1989

How many people did Ted Bundy kill, when did the serial killer die and what is the new Zac Efron movie about?
Lily Collins portrays Elizabeth in the Netflix movie

Where is Ted Bundy's girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer now and what has Lily Collins said about playing her in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile?
Lauren Goodger and Mark Wright

Sam Faiers hints Mark Wright and Lauren Goodger could reunite for TOWIE 10th anniversary
Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Adam Collard "furious" at Zara McDermott after wild night out with Deli Ali
Jacob will expose abuser Maya Stepney next week

Emmerdale's Jacob to reveal he's been sleeping with his stepmum

Trending on Heart

Shop Kelly Brook's look as she gets you home on London's Heart

Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: where to buy her snake-print shirt

Celebrities

The dad posted about the prank on Twitter

Dad tells son they're going to Disneyland but takes him to Poundland instead in 'cruel' April Fools prank

Lifestyle

Mark has his wife Katie have been hit by 'cheating' claims

Who is Mark Labbett's wife Katie, what are the cheating claims, and how old is their son?

Celebrities

The dad doesn't think it's his responsibility to pay for formula milk (stock image)

Dad sparks outrage by claiming his wife should pay for baby formula with her own money

Lifestyle

Stacey is pregnant with her third baby

Stacey Solomon has found out the gender of her baby... was Coleen Nolan right?

Celebrities