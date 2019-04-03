How many people did Ted Bundy kill, when did the serial killer die and what is the new Zac Efron movie about?

Ted Bundy was sentenced to death for his crimes in 1989. Picture: Getty

Everything you need to know about Ted Bundy ahead of the release of Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

The Ted Bundy film - Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile - is dropping soon on Netflix. It stars Zac Efron has the infamous serial killer, and tells the story of his life and people he killed.

Here's everything you need to know about the infamous murder.

Who was Ted Bundy?

Ted Bundy was an American serial killer, who kidnapped and assaulted many young women and girls during the 1970s (and possibly earlier).

Ted Bundy murdered at least 30 women in the 1970s. Picture: Getty

Many of his victims saw him as handsome and charismatic, and it's thought that these apparent traits enabled him to win their trust.

He would approach women in public places and pretend to be injured or disabled, before overpowering and assaulting them in secluded locations.

The Ted Bundy film is being released on Netflix soon. Picture: Getty

How many people did Ted Bundy kill?

Bundy confessed to the murders of 30 women, though it is thought that he could have many more victims.

When did Ted Bundy die?

Bundy was sentenced to death for his crimes, and was killed by electric chair at 7:16 am on January 24, 1989. He was 42 years old.