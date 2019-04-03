Where is Ted Bundy's girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer now and what has Lily Collins said about playing her in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile?

Where is Ted Bundy's girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer now?

Elizabeth Kloepfer first met Ted Bundy in 1969 while he was studying psychology at the University of Washington School of Medicine, where she was working as a secretary.

They remained in a relationship throughout the 1970s when Ted committed his evil crimes.

In 1981, Elizabeth released her memoirs that detailed the years spent with Ted.

The book - titled The Phantom Prince: My Life with Ted Bundy - was one of the last times that she has publicly spoken about the relationship.

While her current whereabouts and circumstances remain a mystery, it was revealed that actress Lily Collins met with Ted's former girlfriend in a bid to research the role for the Netflix movie.

What has Lily Collins said about playing Ted Bundy's girlfriend in the Netflix movie?

Actress Lily Collins will take on the role of Elizabeth Kloepfer in Netflix movie, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil an Vile - which tells the story of serial killer Ted Bundy, played by Zac Efron.

She explained to Collider: "This is really a story where we get to feel empathy for a victim who is still alive.

"I got to visit [Elizabeth] and her daughter and ask questions about Bundy and their relationship - and I got to hold handwritten notes that he had written her, and see photos that no one had ever seen before.

"And to hear her experience with this story and to feel what she went through felt so relatable, not that I've been in her situation, but every young woman dates and goes out... You think you know who someone is and sometimes they turn out to be different."