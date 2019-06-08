Temperatures are rising! Love Island's Yewande gets her first kiss with Michael!

8 June 2019, 14:17 | Updated: 8 June 2019, 16:13

Yewande kisses Michael
Yewande passionately smooches Michael. Picture: ITV

By Beci Wood

Well well well, what have we here?

Scientist Yewande Biala and PT Michael Griffiths have barely had any airtime since they were coupled up on day one of the show.

However it looks like romance might have been bubbling away from the cameras judging by this saucy kiss.

Michael had to smooch Yewande as part of a cowboy challenge called The Good, The Bad and The Sexy that was aired on last night's show.

Yewande kisses Michael
Neither Yewande or Michael expected the kiss to go as well as it did. Picture: ITV

And it didn't take long for the kiss to turn into a full blown smooch that no one anticipated.

Yewande said: "Me and Michael did have a snog at the end. It was weird but good," while Michael echoed her comments, adding: ‘It was a good kiss. I wasn’t expecting anything less to be honest."

Could this be the start of something beautiful?

We'll just have to wait and see.

