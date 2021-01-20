The Bay cast: How old is Joe Absolom and who did he play in EastEnders?

Joe Absolom is starring as Andy Warren in The Bay. Picture: ITV/BBC

Who did Joe Absolom play in EastEnders and is he married? Here's what we know about The Bay actor...

The wait is finally over because the second season of The Bay is back on our screens.

As we head back to Morecambe, things aren’t looking good for DC Lisa Armstrong (Morveen Christie) after she withheld evidence during her last investigation.

ITV teased: “After dealing with the repercussions of her actions from last year, DC Lisa Armstrong is given the opportunity to step up when asked to assist a murder investigation in Morecambe.

“Tensions remain high as Lisa struggles to do her job whilst following the orders of her previously lower ranking colleague, Med."

Andy Warren is played by Joe Absolom in The Bay. Picture: ITV

But while some recognisable faces are returning to The Bay, there are also a few newbies, including Joe Absolom who has taken on the character of Andy Warren.

So, who is Joe Absolom and where have you seen him before?

How old is Joe Absolom?

Joe was born on 16 December 1978, which makes him 42-years-old.

He was born in Lewisham and started his acting career very young, appearing in the Sun-Pat peanut butter advertisements.

The star made his movie debut with the 1991 film Antonia and Jane which was followed by roles in several television series such as The Bill, Dangerfield and Silent Witness.

Joe Absolom played Matthew Rose in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Who did Joe Absolom play in EastEnders?

Joe Absolom played Matthew Rose in EastEnders between 1997 to 2000.

Joe's most prominent storyline involved him being framed for the murder of his former girlfriend Saskia Duncan (Deborah Sheridan-Taylor).

The storyline ended in a final confrontation with Steve Owen (Martin Kemp), where he held him hostage and humiliated him by forcing him to beg for his life.

Will Joe Absolom return to EastEnders?

Joe said he left because he felt there was nothing left to get out of the storyline, however his character was never killed off.

Despite the possibility of Matthew returning to Walford, Joe has since ruled this out, as he told OK! Magazine in 2018: "I live in Cornwall now, I've got a different life.

“I still do acting, but I don't know if I'd go back to that intense filming schedule. I've got three kids and would have to move back to London. I quite like Cornwall and my life here.”

What else has Joe Absolom been in?

Since leaving EastEnders, Joe has had credits in Doc Martin - where he played Bert Large's son Al - as well as ITV’s Vincent.

He has also starred in The Bill, Casualty, Girl Number Nine and recently played the murderer Christopher Halliwell in the ITV drama A Confession.

Is Joe Absolom married?

Joe married his long-term girlfriend Liz Brown in 2019 and they have 3 children together.