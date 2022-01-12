The Bay season 3 cast: Who is in the ITV drama and where have you seen them before?

Here is the full cast for The Bay series 3. Picture: ITV

Who is in The Bay series three cast with Daniel Ryan and Erin Shanagher?

The Bay series three is finally hitting our screens with a brand new lead character DS Jenn Townsend.

The coastal-set crime drama previously starred Morven Christie, who played lead character Lisa Armstrong, but has now been replaced by Marsha Thomason.

While still set in Morecambe, this time around Family Liaison Officer, DS Jenn Townsend gets wrapped up in another tragic murder.

But who is in the cast of The Bay season 3 and how do you recognise them?

Marsha Thomason as DS Jenn Townsend

Marsha Thomason as DS Jenn Townsend in The Bay. Picture: ITV

A new face in Morecambe, DS Jenn Townsend takes on the lead Family Liaison Officer role from DC Lisa Armstrong (Morven Christie).

You might recognise actress Marsha for playing Sara Evers and Elizabeth Henshaw in Disney's The Haunted Mansion and Nessa Holt in the first two seasons of the NBC series Las Vegas.

Her other credits include Lost and White Collar.

On joining the cast of The Bay, Marsha said: “This is the best role I’ve ever played; it gave me the opportunity to be in almost every scene and to follow Jenn in her work life and in her personal life.

“My life was mirroring Jenn’s really; I was joining an established team and I was nervous. But everybody was just so very welcoming and excited. It was very easy actually.”

Daniel Ryan as DI Tony Manning

Daniel Ryan as DI Tony Manning in The Bay. Picture: ITV

Back in charge is DI Tony Manning.

Played by Daniel Ryan, viewers will recognise him from shows like Innocent, ITV’s Vera and Mount Pleasant.

He's also known for his work in Doctor Who, Casualty and Home Fires.

Erin Shanagher as DS Karen Hobson

Erin Shanagher as DS Karen Hobson in The Bay. Picture: ITV

DS Karen Hobson is back for season three of The Bay and is on hand to help DS Townsend to settle in.

Erin is best known for her roles in Censor and Peaky Blinders.

Speaking about her character’s relationship with DS Jenn Townsend, Erin said: “What I really loved was that there was no competition.

“There was immediate respect for one another and even though they both work quite differently, they really complement each other. There’s no drama, it was just straight into ‘let’s solve this case’.”

Thomas Law as DC Eddie Martin

Thomas Law as DC Eddie Martin in The Bay. Picture: ITV

Eddie joined The Bay last season, and he’s now back on another case.

EastEnders fans will recognise Tom as Peter Beale, while he also played Young Gary in The World’s End.

Andrew Dowbiggin as DS Jamie 'Clarkie' Clarke

Andrew Dowbiggin as DS Jamie 'Clarkie' Clarke in The Bay. Picture: ITV

Andrew Dowbiggin previously played Anton Bluth in Emmerdale and Toby Chapman in Coronation Street.

Rina Mahoney as Mariam Rahman

Rina Mahoney as Mariam Rahman in The Bay. Picture: ITV

The Rahman family are new to The Bay season three, with Rina Mahoney playing the mother, Mariam.

Rina has previously starred in A Banquet and Vera, but loved her latest role as Rina, saying: “There are moments when she absolutely loses it, there are moments when she’s sort of catatonic with grief and then there are moments when you see her explode.

“As an actor, it was great fun because you got to play all these different emotions. Of course, no one would want to be there in reality.”

Michael Karim as Adnan Rahman

Michael Karim as Adnan Rahman in The Bay. Picture: ITV

Michael Karim is playing one of the Rahman sons, but TV fans might recognise him for starring in drama series The Tower, as well as Jekyll and Hyde, The Rook and Lewis.

On his latest role, Michael saod: “Playing an Asian family, it’s really refreshing that the story isn’t just focused on the fact that you’re Asian.

“I didn’t feel that there were massive plot points that bang you over the head with it. It’s just a window into a normal family in Morecambe and the trials and tribulations that they’re going through.”

Nadeem Islam as Jamal Rahman

Nadeem Islam as Jamal Rahman in The Bay. Picture: ITV

Nadeem Islam is a deaf actor who is playing the role of a deaf son whose older brother is murdered.

He has previously starred in shows such as Small World (2014), Deaf Funny (2017) and Almost (2020).

Opening up on his role, Nadeem said: “It’s so important to have deaf representation in mainstream TV. Right now there’s about 800,000, 900,000 deaf people out there in the UK. To have deaf people in the story is fantastic.”

Gary Lewis as Vinnie Morrison

Gary Lewis as Vinnie Morrison in The Bay. Picture: ITV

Boxing club owner Vinnie is played by Gary Lewis.

Gary recently starred in It’s A Sin and Vigil, with other credits including Billy Elliot, Joyeux Noël, Gangs of New York, Eragon, and Three and Out.

Deepica Stephen as Shirin Persaud

Deepica Stephen as Shirin Persaud in The Bay. Picture: ITV

Deepica Stephen is back on The Bay for the third season, and has previously starred in The Essex Serpent and Trying.

Vincent Regan as Ray

Vincent Regan as Ray in The Bay. Picture: ITV

Starring as Ray, Vincent Regan is also known for his roles in 300, Troy, Unleashed, Clash of the Titans and Lockout.

Ash Tandon as Kareem Riaz

Ash Tandon as Kareem Riaz in The Bay. Picture: ITV

TV fans will recognise Ash Tandon for his roles in Bodyguard and Doctors.

Ash also appeared on Coronation Street in two roles: firstly as PC Daullah between July 2002 and October 2018 and also as a paramedic in April 2010.

Who else is in The Bay season 3?