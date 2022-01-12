Who is Marsha Thomason? The Bay actress' age, career and husband revealed

Marsha Thomason is starring in The Bay. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Who is Marsha Thomason and what else has she been in? Here's what we know about the DS Jenn Townsend actress.

The Bay is back with a brand new season, and this time around Family Liaison Officer DS Jenn Townsend is at the centre of a new case.

Replacing Lisa Armstrong, DS Townsend is thrown in at the deep end when she is called to help with a murder investigation on her first day.

But who is actress Marsha Thomason and where do you recognise her from?

Marsha Thomason has a new role in The Bay. Picture: ITV

How old is Marsha Thomason?

Marsha Thomason was born on January 19, 1976, making her 45-years-old.

The actress was born in Moston, Manchester and attended Holy Trinity Primary School in Harpurhey and North Manchester High School for Girls in Moston.

She then went to Manchester Metropolitan University where she studied English, but has always had a keen interest in drama and from the age of 13 attended Oldham Theatre Workshop.

Marsha Thomason lives in the US. Picture: Instagram

What else has Marsha Thomason been in?

Marsha shot to fame in the fifth series of Pie in the Sky where she played the waitress, Sally, in eight episodes.

Shortly after, she appeared in Playing the Field, Where the Heart Is, as well as in the first series of the BBC Three drama Burn It.

Marsha has also had a successful career in the US, where she appeared in Disney's The Haunted Mansion, opposite Eddie Murphy, and television series Las Vegas.

Her film roles include My Baby's Daddy, Black Knight and Pure, while Marsha’s other credits include Messiah V: The Rapture, Easy Money, White Collar and Lost.

Marsha Thomason and her husband Craig. Picture: Instagram

After falling in love with LA, Marsha has been there ever since, recently returning to star in The Bay.

Opening up about her career, Marsha recently told iNews: “There’s no set path into this industry. “

People often ask me advice on how to get their children into acting and I always say that I can talk to them about my experience, but I can’t actually do anything.

“I came into it blindly, nobody in my life was in the entertainment industry, and as fortunate as I’ve been, it’s also incredibly difficult. It’s so hard on your self-esteem. I find it hard to tell children to get involved. You must be incredibly strong to deal with the knocks.”

Is Marsha Thomason married?

Marsha has been married to lighting technician Craig Sykes since April 2009 and the pair tied the knot in Malibu, California.

Their daughter, Tallulah Anaïs, was born in June 2013.