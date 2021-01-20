The Bay series one recap: What happened at the end of the last season of ITV's The Bay?

The Bay season one aired back in Spring 2019. Picture: ITV

What happened at the end of The Bay? Here's a recap of the first series...

**Warning The Bay season one spoilers below**

We’ve been waiting almost two years for The Bay to return, and finally it is back on our screens.

Series two begins with Lisa Armstrong forced to do menial police work whilst she watches Med go from strength to strength.

A new case then brings Lisa unexpectedly back into the front line when shocking secrets within a loving family are uncovered.

But if you can’t remember exactly what happened at the end of the first season of The Bay, here’s everything you need to know…

What happened at the end of The Bay series one?

At the start of The Bay season one, family liaison officer Lisa Armstrong (Morven Christie) was assigned to work with the Meredith family when their 15-year-old twins Holly and Dylan went missing.

The end of the series saw Lisa suspended from the police for hiding evidence after Holly Meredith (Darci Shaw) ‘admitted’ to killing her brother.

But the final episode also revealed that Sam (Louis Greatorex) was the man who actually killed Dylan.

Holly and Dylan went missing in the first season of The Bay. Picture: ITV

Schoolboy Sam was dating Lisa’s daughter Abbie (Imogen King), but it turned out he was also dating Holly and had tried to run away with her after discovering she was pregnant.

Things got very tense when Lisa went round Sam’s house and found Holly’s ultrasound scan in his wallet.

He then admitted all to her, confessing that Dylan had found out about their plan and tried to stop them leaving.

Sam then punched Dylan and as he fell he hit his head on a concrete step, knocking him dead.

Lisa told Sam that he would get seven to eight years in prison but could be out in four as police knew it was an accident.

Abbie was caught up in a drug ring in the first series of The Bay. Picture: ITV

Many other characters also found themselves facing jail after Lisa accidentally discovered Vincent’s (Adam Long) drug ring in Morecambe.

After she caught her daughter Abbie selling drugs, Lisa found out that Vincent had groomed her and he was arrested.

It was later revealed Sean Meredith (Jonas Armstrong) was also involved in the drug ring and he was left facing 10 to 12 years in prison.

Despite Lisa solving the two crimes, DCI Tony Manning (Daniel Ryan) told her she was still suspended.