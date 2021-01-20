The Bay cast: How old is Morven Christie and who is her famous boyfriend?

The Bay's Morven Christie is dating Iain Cook. Picture: Instagram

Who is Morven Christie's boyfriend Iain Cook? Here's what we know...

After almost two years, The Bay is finally back on our screens with a brand new series.

And with DS Lisa Armstrong taking another dark case on, that means actress Morven Christie is also back.

But while we know Morven for her long list of TV credits, we don’t know much about her private life.

So, here’s everything you need to know about Morven Christie’s boyfriend…

Morven Christie is back starring in The Bay season 2. Picture: ITV

How old is Morven Christie?

Morven Christie is 39-years-old and was born in Helensburgh, Scotland, before moving to Glasgow and then Aviemore.

She is best known for playing Amanda Hopkins in the ITV drama Grantchester and also Alison Hughes in the BBC drama The A Word.

Who is Morven Christie’s boyfriend?

Morven is currently dating Chvrches musician Iain Cook, 46.

The pair first started dating back in January 2018, and now they regularly share sweet photos on Instagram.

He played guitar for the Scottish post-rock band Aereogramme until their breakup in 2007 and also composes music for film and television.

Meanwhile, the second season of The Bay begins with Lisa Armstrong still in Morecambe Bay after she was suspended from the police for hiding evidence.

She had to sell her house and is living in a small flat with her children after being demoted.

But Lisa is given the opportunity to step up and earn her colleague’s trust back when she’s asked to assist another murder investigation.

Speaking about the new series. writer and executive producer Daragh Carville said: "Without giving too much away there's a new crime in the Bay and that brings with it a new family to explore.

"Meanwhile Lisa is dealing with new challenges in her own life, both at work and at home. She's trying to move on with her life, but the past has a nasty habit of coming back to haunt you, just at the wrong time."

He added: "In the first series we saw the impact of a murder on a working-class family already struggling with the pressures of life in straitened times.

"In this series I wanted to explore a different kind of family, and a new part of the world of Morecambe Bay.

"So this time the focus is on a middle-class family, the Marshbrooks, whose seemingly comfortable lives are shattered by a sudden, shocking tragedy."