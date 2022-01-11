What happened at the end of The Bay season 2?

11 January 2022, 16:00

Here's what happened at the end of The Bay season 2
Here's what happened at the end of The Bay season 2. Picture: ITV
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

The Bay season 2 ending explained: What happened to DS Lisa Armstrong?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

**Warning The Bay series 2 spoilers below**

The Bay is finally back on our screens with a brand new series this January.

This time around Family Liaison Officer DS Jenn Townsend is at the forefront of a new murder investigation.

Replacing Lisa Armstrong - previously played by Morven Christie - DS Townsend (Marsha Thompson) finds a body in the bay on her first day in the job and has to get to know his grieving family.

The Bay season 2 ended in February 2021
The Bay season 2 ended in February 2021. Picture: ITV

But as we get to know the new characters, what happened at the end of the last series? Here’s what we know…

What happened at the end of The Bay season 2?

The Bay season two welcomed back DC Lisa Armstrong after she was demoted at the end of the first season for hiding evidence.

But she was well and truly thrown into the deep end when she was called upon to help with a murder investigation after solicitor Stephen Marshbrook was shot at his home.

The first episode saw him killed in front of his young son at a family barbecue, before the police started to uncover the truth.

Stephen Marshbrook was killed in The Bay season 2
Stephen Marshbrook was killed in The Bay season 2. Picture: ITV

During the finale on February 24, 2021, viewers found out that it was Russian criminal Viktor Zima (Aleksandar Mikic) who was hired to kill Stephen Marshbrook.

And the man who hired the hit was actually scrapyard boss, Frank Mercer (Owen McDonnell).

Viewers discovered that Frank had actually been having a secret affair with Stephen's wife Rose (Sharon Small), and wanted him out of the picture.

CCTV showed him meeting up with Viktor to set up the hit and he was arrested.

There were still some questions over a company called Breakwater Developments, which Med (Taheen Modak) had attempted to investigate.

DS Lisa Armstrong found out more about her husband in The Bay season 2
DS Lisa Armstrong found out more about her husband in The Bay season 2. Picture: ITV

But he was run over by an unknown driver who wanted to stop him from finding out the truth.

What happened to DS Lisa Armstrong?

At the end of The Bay season 2, Lisa found out her former husband Andy (Joe Absolom) had been in a relationship with another woman and had a child with her.

She won’t be in the third season after Morven Christie stepped down as the lead role.

It is presumed she left Morecambe to start a new life with her children after finding out about Joe.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Emily in Paris is officially returning

Emily in Paris renewed for seasons three and four by Netflix

Bradley Walsh opened up about filming The Chase

The Chase lawyers forced to step in after Bradley Walsh blunder
Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress by Maje Paris

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her cream midi dress from Maje Paris

Celebrities

Coronation Street's Hope Stape is related to Joseph Brown in real life

Who plays Hope Stape in Coronation Street and is she related to Joseph Brown?
Is Jane McDonald behind the mask?

Masked Singer fans think Mushroom is Loose Women star after spotting accent clue

Trending on Heart

We want to hear from people wanting to propose

Propose on Heart Breakfast

Dr. Hazel Wallace speaks to Heart Breakfast

Dr. Hazel Wallace explains how 'stacking' new smaller habits can make big changes
Dr. Alex speaks to Heart Breakfast

Dr. Alex shares his top daily tips for protecting your mental health
A man has refused to give his family any money

‘I won £4 million on the lottery but refuse to give any to my family’

Lifestyle

A doctor has outlined three mistakers people make when taking lateral flow tests

Three common mistakes people make when taking lateral flow tests

Lifestyle

The best vegan protein bars to buy in the UK

The best protein bars to snack on this Veganuary

Lifestyle

The best vegan hampers to splash out on this month

9 vegan hampers to buy for Veganuary

Lifestyle

Is your local Wilko about to be closed down?

Wilko store closures: Which branches are closing and when?

Lifestyle

All the best new products launching for Veganuary 2022

Veganuary 2022: the most exciting new vegan products launching this January

Lifestyle

The Masked Singer viewers think Firework could be Michelle Keegan

The Masked Singer fans ‘uncover’ Firework as Coronation Street star after soap clue
The magical bath bomb will reveal your house once it is dropped into the tub

You can now buy Harry Potter bath bombs that reveal your Hogwarts House

Lifestyle

Stay Close is streaming on Netflix now

How many episodes of Stay Close are there on Netflix?

Stacey Solomon has shown off her new bar

Stacey Solomon unveils amazing at home bar made using bargains

Celebrities

Who has been revealed on The Masked Singer?

Who has been revealed so far on The Masked Singer UK?

Morrisons are making some drastic changes to their own-brand milk products in store

Morrisons scrap 'use by' dates from milk and tell customers to use 'sniff test' instead

Lifestyle