What happened at the end of The Bay season 2?

Here's what happened at the end of The Bay season 2. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

The Bay season 2 ending explained: What happened to DS Lisa Armstrong?

**Warning The Bay series 2 spoilers below**

The Bay is finally back on our screens with a brand new series this January.

This time around Family Liaison Officer DS Jenn Townsend is at the forefront of a new murder investigation.

Replacing Lisa Armstrong - previously played by Morven Christie - DS Townsend (Marsha Thompson) finds a body in the bay on her first day in the job and has to get to know his grieving family.

The Bay season 2 ended in February 2021. Picture: ITV

But as we get to know the new characters, what happened at the end of the last series? Here’s what we know…

What happened at the end of The Bay season 2?

The Bay season two welcomed back DC Lisa Armstrong after she was demoted at the end of the first season for hiding evidence.

But she was well and truly thrown into the deep end when she was called upon to help with a murder investigation after solicitor Stephen Marshbrook was shot at his home.

The first episode saw him killed in front of his young son at a family barbecue, before the police started to uncover the truth.

Stephen Marshbrook was killed in The Bay season 2. Picture: ITV

During the finale on February 24, 2021, viewers found out that it was Russian criminal Viktor Zima (Aleksandar Mikic) who was hired to kill Stephen Marshbrook.

And the man who hired the hit was actually scrapyard boss, Frank Mercer (Owen McDonnell).

Viewers discovered that Frank had actually been having a secret affair with Stephen's wife Rose (Sharon Small), and wanted him out of the picture.

CCTV showed him meeting up with Viktor to set up the hit and he was arrested.

There were still some questions over a company called Breakwater Developments, which Med (Taheen Modak) had attempted to investigate.

DS Lisa Armstrong found out more about her husband in The Bay season 2. Picture: ITV

But he was run over by an unknown driver who wanted to stop him from finding out the truth.

What happened to DS Lisa Armstrong?

At the end of The Bay season 2, Lisa found out her former husband Andy (Joe Absolom) had been in a relationship with another woman and had a child with her.

She won’t be in the third season after Morven Christie stepped down as the lead role.

It is presumed she left Morecambe to start a new life with her children after finding out about Joe.