The Bay series 3 cast: How old is Nadeem Islam and who is the Jamal Rahman actor?

Nadeem Islam is starring as Jamal Rahma in The Bay series 3. Picture: Instagram/ITV

What is Nadeem Islam's age and what has he said about The Bay?

The Bay is back on our screens with a brand new series, and a brand new crime, in the sleepy seaside town of Morecambe.

Marsha Thomason has joined the cast as Family Liaison Officer Jenn Townsend and has been asked to help with the suspicious death of Saif Rahman.

During the first episode, viewers are introduced to Saif’s brother Jamal Rahman, who is played by Nadeem Islam.

But who is Nadeem and what else has he been in?

Nadeem Islam is starring in The Bay. Picture: ITV

How old is Nadeem Islam?

Viewers were left confused by Nadeem Islam’s age in The Bay as he was first introduced as a sixth form student wearing his school uniform.

According to a birthday post on the actor's Instagram page, he is 25-years-old, making him a bit older than sixth form age.

What else has Nadeem Islam been in?

Nadeem lives in London and has already had plenty of experience in television, comedy, presenting, and theatre.

After training in Community Art Practice at the BRIT School, he graduated in 2015 and got straight into acting.

Nadeem Islam plays a sixth form student in The Bay. Picture: Instagram

Some of his credits include Small World, the BBC’s See Hear, Deaf Funny, and Where I Belong.

It was for this last role that Nadeem was nominated for Best Actor by the UK Deaf Film/TV Festival Deaffest.

The star - who is deaf - recently said he hoped his role in The Bay would help create more representation for the Deaf community in the media.

He told Radio Times: “We’re not there yet, still baby steps,” he said of deaf representation within the media.

“It’s a long process, but definitely, it’s so important to have deaf representation in mainstream TV. Right now, there’s about 900,000 deaf people out there in the UK.”

He added: “You need to have that representation for deaf people, and it’s fantastic. To have deaf people in the story, it’s amazing. It’s great to have that there.”