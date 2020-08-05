The Fall cast: who plays Tom Anderson and what else has actor Colin Morgan been in?

The Fall dropped on Netflix last weekend - here's your need-to-know on Colin Morgan - who plays DS Tom Anderson -including what other TV shows he's been in.

BBC crime drama The Fall first premiered on BBC Two in 2013, and all three seasons are now available to stream on Netflix.

The British-Irish thriller, which stars Jamie Dornan and Gillian Anderson - tells the story of a Detective Superintendent (Anderson) who is hunting down a serial killer (Dornan).

Colin Morgan also stars in the series as DS Tom Anderson.

Here's your need-to-know on the Northern Irish actor.

Who is Colin Morgan? What's his age and background?

Colin, 34, is an actor from Armagh, Northern Ireland.

He made his West End debut in 2007, playing the title character Vernon God Little mounted at the Young Vic. He went on to star in a number of West End productions.

Colin is an actor from Northern Ireland
Colin is an actor from Northern Ireland. Picture: PA

Who does Colin Morgan play in The Fall?

Colin signed up to play DS Tom Anderson in season two of The Fall.

What other TV shows have Colin Morgan been in?

At the start of his TV career, Colin has minor roles in shows such as The Catherine Tate Show and Doctor Who.

He is perhaps best known for playing the title role in BBC series Merlin between 2008 and 2012.

He is best known for playing the title role in Merlin
He is best known for playing the title role in Merlin. Picture: PA

In a 2011 interview, the show's executive producer Johnny Capps spoke about the challenges of finding someone suitable to play Merlin. He told Tweed Daily News: "We had to find an actor who has a broad playing range, someone with the lightness of touch who will be able to deal with action and magic.

"We had an instinct about Colin. At first we weren't sure about him but then saw him again and again and we watched back his final auditions and said, 'He's perfect for the part.'"

Colin has also appeared in Humans, The Living and the Dead, and The Crown.

How can I watch The Fall on Netflix and is there a trailer?

All three seasons of The Fall are available to stream on Netflix, and you can watch the season one trailer below.

