Where is The Fall filmed? Set locations for the drama revealed

The Fall dropped on Netflix last weekend - here's your need-to-know on his filming locations.

If you haven't binged every episode already, The Fall is about to become your new favourite boxset.

The British-Irish series originally aired on the BBC in 2013, and all three seasons dropped on Netflix on August 1.

The crime drama, which stars Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan tells the story of a Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson (Anderson) as she attempts to track down serial killer Paul Spector (Dornan).

The Fall was filmed in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Picture: BBC Two

Where is The Fall filmed?

The Fall is set in Belfast, and is predominantly filmed on location in the Northern Irish capital.

Locations used for filming include Cathedral Quarter, Belfast International Airport, The Waterfront Hall, W5 at Odyssey, Metropolitan College, Stranmillis Primary School, The Holiday Inn, Whiteabbey Hospital, Cityside Retail Park, Victoria Square.

Who is in The Fall cast?

The Fall stars Gillian Anderson as Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson and Jamie Dornan as serial killer Paul Spector.

It also features John Lynch as ACC Jim Burns, Bronagh Waugh as Sally Ann Spector, Stuart Graham as DCI Matt Eastwood, Niamh McGrady as PC Danielle Ferrington, Archie Panjabi as Professor Reed Smith, and Aisling Franciosi as Katie Benedetto.

John Lynch and Gillian Anderson in The Fall. Picture: BBC Two

Jamie previously opened up about filming the show, revealing that he barely saw Gillian Anderson during season one.

Speaking to the Independent, he said: "After the first series people would come up to me and say, 'I love The Fall... what’s Gillian Anderson like to work with?'

"And I’d say, 'I’ve no idea...'

"I saw her three times during the first series: the read-through, one moment we had in the corridor of the police station, and then one day in the make-up trailer when she was working in the morning and I was working in the afternoon. Generally it was either a 'Jamie day' or a 'Gillian day', and Gillian has a young family as do I, so any time off I wasn’t in Belfast, I was back with my family. We didn’t see each other at all until we did all this press together and getting to know each other in the joint interviews."

How can I watch The Fall on Netflix?

All three seasons are available to stream on Netflix now.

