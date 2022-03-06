The Ipcress File cast: Who is in the ITV drama and where have you seen them before?

The Ipcress File full cast revealed. Picture: ITV

Who is in the cast of The Ipcress File and what else have they been in? Find out everything about the new ITV drama...

If you’re looking for a new, gritty series to get stuck into, ITV’s The Ipcress File could be perfect.

Starring Peaky Blinders’ Joe Cole as Harry Palmer, the six-parter is based on the globally renowned Len Deighton novel from 1962.

Set during the 1960s at the height of the Cold War, it follows working-class British sergeant Palmer, who ends up becoming a spy to avoid a stint in military jail.

But who is in The Ipcress Files and where have you seen them before?

Who is in the cast of The Ipcress File?

Joe Cole as Harry Palmer

Joe Cole as Harry Palmer in The Ipcress File. Picture: ITV

TV fans might recognise Joe, 33, for playing Luke in Skins and Tommy in Offender.

His other credits include playing John Shelby in Peaky Blinders, as well as bagging parts in Secret in Their Eyes, Green Room, A Prayer Before Dawn, and Black Mirror.

The actor - from Kingston - also played Sean Wallace in Gangs of London.

Lucy Boynton as Jean

Lucy Boynton as Jean in The Ipcress File. Picture: ITV

Lucy Boynton, 28, made her TV debut as the young Beatrix Potter in Miss Potter.

Her other credits include Ballet Shoes, Sense and Sensibility and Law & Order: UK, as well as Life in Square smf The Blackcoat's Daughter.

Actress Lucy also played Countess Andrenyi in Murder on the Orient Express and an addict in Netflix's Gypsy.

Tom Hollander as Major Dalby

Tom Hollander as Major Dalby in The Ipcress File. Picture: ITV

Playing Major Dalby is ​​Tom Hollander, 54, who began his career in theatre.

He is now best known for his role in About Time, as well as films such as Pirates of the Caribbean, In the Loop and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Tom’s other huge credits include Enigma, Pride & Prejudice, Gosford Park, and Hanna.

Ashley Thomas as Maddox

Ashley Thomas as Maddox in The Ipcress File. Picture: ITV

Ashley Thomas is starring as Maddox and has had a successful career in theatre.

He attended the BRIT School and is best known for his roles in Them, The Night Of and Top Boy.

Joshua James as Chico

Joshua James as Chico in The Ipcress File. Picture: ITV

Chico actor Joshua James is best known for his roles in Cyrano, Life and I Hate Suzie.

David Dencik as Colonel Stok

David Dencik is playing Colonel Stok in The Ipcress File. Picture: Alamy

You might recognise David Dencik, 47, for his roles in Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy; McMafia; Top of the Lake; Chernobyl; and the James Bond film No Time to Die.

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as Cathcart

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor is starring as Cathcart in The Ipcress File. Picture: Alamy

Irish actor Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, 44, previously played Nigel 'Nidge' Delaney in the RTÉ One series Love/Hate.

He also played Ebony Maw in Avengers: Infinity War and its sequel Avengers: Endgame.

Matt Weyland as MP Sergeant

Matt Weyland as MP Sergeant in The Ipcress File. Picture: ITV

Matt Weyland is best known for starring in EastEnders, The Crucible and Suspicion.

Matthew Steer as Dawson

Matthew Steer as Dawson in The Ipcress File. Picture: ITV

Matthew Steer, 43, is best known for Les Misérables, The Crown and Cinderella.