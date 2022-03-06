The Ipcress File cast: Who is in the ITV drama and where have you seen them before?

6 March 2022, 12:30

The Ipcress File full cast revealed
The Ipcress File full cast revealed. Picture: ITV

Who is in the cast of The Ipcress File and what else have they been in? Find out everything about the new ITV drama...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you’re looking for a new, gritty series to get stuck into, ITV’s The Ipcress File could be perfect.

Starring Peaky Blinders’ Joe Cole as Harry Palmer, the six-parter is based on the globally renowned Len Deighton novel from 1962.

Set during the 1960s at the height of the Cold War, it follows working-class British sergeant Palmer, who ends up becoming a spy to avoid a stint in military jail.

But who is in The Ipcress Files and where have you seen them before?

Who is in the cast of The Ipcress File?

Joe Cole as Harry Palmer

Joe Cole as Harry Palmer in The Ipcress File
Joe Cole as Harry Palmer in The Ipcress File. Picture: ITV

TV fans might recognise Joe, 33, for playing Luke in Skins and Tommy in Offender.

His other credits include playing John Shelby in Peaky Blinders, as well as bagging parts in Secret in Their Eyes, Green Room, A Prayer Before Dawn, and Black Mirror.

The actor - from Kingston - also played Sean Wallace in Gangs of London.

Lucy Boynton as Jean

Lucy Boynton as Jean in The Ipcress File
Lucy Boynton as Jean in The Ipcress File. Picture: ITV

Lucy Boynton, 28, made her TV debut as the young Beatrix Potter in Miss Potter.

Her other credits include Ballet Shoes, Sense and Sensibility and Law & Order: UK, as well as Life in Square smf The Blackcoat's Daughter.

Actress Lucy also played Countess Andrenyi in Murder on the Orient Express and an addict in Netflix's Gypsy.

Tom Hollander as Major Dalby

Tom Hollander as Major Dalby in The Ipcress File
Tom Hollander as Major Dalby in The Ipcress File. Picture: ITV

Playing Major Dalby is ​​Tom Hollander, 54, who began his career in theatre.

He is now best known for his role in About Time, as well as films such as Pirates of the Caribbean, In the Loop and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Tom’s other huge credits include Enigma, Pride & Prejudice, Gosford Park, and Hanna.

Ashley Thomas as Maddox

Ashley Thomas as Maddox in The Ipcress File
Ashley Thomas as Maddox in The Ipcress File. Picture: ITV

Ashley Thomas is starring as Maddox and has had a successful career in theatre.

He attended the BRIT School and is best known for his roles in Them, The Night Of and Top Boy.

Joshua James as Chico

Joshua James as Chico in The Ipcress File
Joshua James as Chico in The Ipcress File. Picture: ITV

Chico actor Joshua James is best known for his roles in Cyrano, Life and I Hate Suzie.

David Dencik as Colonel Stok

David Dencik is playing Colonel Stok in The Ipcress File
David Dencik is playing Colonel Stok in The Ipcress File. Picture: Alamy

You might recognise David Dencik, 47, for his roles in Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy; McMafia; Top of the Lake; Chernobyl; and the James Bond film No Time to Die.

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as Cathcart

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor is starring as Cathcart in The Ipcress File
Tom Vaughan-Lawlor is starring as Cathcart in The Ipcress File. Picture: Alamy

Irish actor Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, 44, previously played Nigel 'Nidge' Delaney in the RTÉ One series Love/Hate.

He also played Ebony Maw in Avengers: Infinity War and its sequel Avengers: Endgame.

Matt Weyland as MP Sergeant

Matt Weyland as MP Sergeant in The Ipcress File
Matt Weyland as MP Sergeant in The Ipcress File. Picture: ITV

Matt Weyland is best known for starring in EastEnders, The Crucible and Suspicion.

Matthew Steer as Dawson

Matthew Steer as Dawson in The Ipcress File
Matthew Steer as Dawson in The Ipcress File. Picture: ITV

Matthew Steer, 43, is best known for Les Misérables, The Crown and Cinderella.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Ipcress File was filmed in Liverpool and Croatia

Where was The Ipcress File filmed? Locations in Liverpool and Croatia revealed
The Ipcress File is on ITV this month

The Ipcress File episode guide: How many episodes are there of the ITV drama?
Martin Compston has shared his thoughts on a new Line of Duty series

Line of Duty season seven could begin in months, teases Martin Compston
Angela Lonsdale was married to EastEnder Perrie Fenwick

Inside Coronation Street star Angela Lonsdale's life 18 years after she left the soap
Connor Ball has updated fans on his injury

Connor Ball compares injury to 'shark bite' after horror Dancing On Ice fall

Trending on Heart

Wonder of the Seas set sail from Florida on Friday March 4

World's biggest cruise ship with huge water park and zip line to sail today

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon returned to Loose Women today

Stacey Solomon opens up on Rose's tongue-tie struggle as she returns to Loose Women

Celebrities

Do you put the milk in first? (Stock images)

Pouring milk first makes the ideal cup of tea, research shows

Lifestyle

These care home residents have been treated to some fluffy company

Adorable chicks hatched in care home to help boost residents' heath and wellbeing

Lifestyle

This puppy smiles at everyone who visits her

Rescue puppy smiles at everyone hoping a family will adopt him

Lifestyle

ITV and BBC have pulled out of the theme park plans

Plans for £3.5billion 'UK Disneyland' thrown into chaos over 1cm spider

Lifestyle

Kelsey Parker updated fans on Tom's progress last week

Tom Parker's wife Kelsey says he's made a 'massive amount' of progress amid brain cancer battle

Celebrities

Winston the cocker spaniel was rescued almost three days after he fell into a badger sett

Dog trapped underground for 60 hours is finally reunited with family

Lifestyle

Ant and Dec previously shared their desire to see the show return to Australia

I'm A Celebrity bosses confirm show WILL return to Australia this year
Neighbours has been cancelled after 37 years

Neighbours end date confirmed as bosses release emotional apology to fans
Holly Willoughby is wearing an outfit from the high street

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her polkadot skirt from the high street

Celebrities

Dirty Mother Pukka is back for episode two!

Dirty Mother Pukka episode two: Cherry Healey opens up about dating after divorce

Celebrities

Where are Kate Laidlaw and Matt Ridley from MAFS now?

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Kate Laidlaw and Matt Ridley now?
Jessica Seracino dramatically quit Married at First Sight Australia

The moment Married At First Sight Australia's Jessica Seracino dramatically quit the show
Arthur in Emmerdale is played by Alfie Clarke

How old is Emmerdale's Arthur Thomas and who plays him?