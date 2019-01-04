The Notebook is being made into a Broadway musical and fans can’t control their excitement

By Alice Dear

Iconic tear-jerking film The Notebook is being adapted into a Broadway musical, it has been confirmed.

The Notebook is one of the most famous romantic films of all time, starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams.

Before being made into a film in 2004, the story of Allie and Noah originally came from the 1996 Nicholas Sparks novel.

Now, in a surprising turn of events, the film is about to make its way onto the stage.

Excited to share BIG NEWS... #TheNotebook is coming to Broadway! Playwright and #ThisIsUs producer Bekah Brunstetter will be writing the adaptation, w/ artist @Ingridmusic handling music and lyrics. Thrilled to work w/ everyone on bringing this to stage! https://t.co/rVAVQYzpxX pic.twitter.com/c4UaHE1FZ7 — Nicholas Sparks (@NicholasSparks) January 3, 2019

Nicholas Sparks confirmed the news on his Twitter page, revealing the love story is heading to Broadway.

The author wrote: “Excited to share BIG NEWS... #TheNotebook is coming to Broadway!”

He added: “Playwright and #ThisIsUs producer Bekah Brunstetter will be writing the adaptation, w/ artist @Ingridmusic handling music and lyrics. Thrilled to work w/ everyone on bringing this to stage!”

Fans of the story, set in the 1940s, can’t control their excitement after the announcement was made.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “This is going to be epic!” while another commented: “This just made my day!”

Anticipating the stage production to be just as emotional as the film, one fan wrote: “No need to take make up either because I’ll just cry it all off.”

The tear-jerking story tells the tale of Allie and Noah, two teens who fall in love during a summer together.

After moving on with their lives, the couple find their way back to each other during the iconic kissing in the rain scene.

Specific dates of when The Notebook will be appearing on Broadway have not yet been released.