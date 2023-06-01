Ricky Gervais 'excited' for Australian remake of The Office as lead role confirmed

Award-winning comedy series The Office is set to make a huge comeback. Picture: Alamy

The Australian reboot will feature an all-female cast and an Inbetweeners star as the awkward boss.

Fans of British comedy series The Office are in for a treat as the award-winning show is returning to TV.

Following the success of the US reboot starring Steve Carell, the mockumentary is making yet another small-screen comeback – this time in Australia.

Prime Video will stream the latest reimagining of Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant's much-loved series with a brand new cast and a huge twist.

This season, David Brent and Michael Scott will be replaced by comedian Felicity Ward, who will play awkward managing director Hannah Howard.

Ricky Gervais is revamping his hit show for an Australian audience. Picture: Alamy

Taking to Instagram to share the news, the 42-year-old wrote: "Ooft. here we go then. Yep, I’m playing the lead in the Australian version of #theoffice . OMFG. absolutely cannot believe it. #comedy #sitcom."

The former Inbetweeners actress, who played Lizzie in the second film, will lead an all-female team at fictional packaging company Flinley Craddick.

Co-creator of the show Ricky Gervais told fans he was thrilled his critically-acclaimed script was being brought to life once more.

"I’m very excited about Australia remaking my little show from the turn of the century," he said.

"Office politics have changed a bit in 20 years, so can’t wait to see how they navigate a modern-day David Brent."

Australian comedian Felicity Ward will star as the lead role. Picture: Alamy

The brand new season, which is rumoured to feature eight episodes, is set to air next year as filming begins in Sydney this June.

The storyline centres around office boss Hannah being hit with the news her branch is shutting down post-covid, forcing her staff to work from home.

While she fights to keep her "work family" together, her outlandish plans and promises cause enough cringe-worthy moments to make fans of The Brentmeister General proud.

"The staff of Flinley Craddick indulge her and must endure Hannah’s outlandish plots as they work toward the impossible targets that have been set for them," said Prime Video in a press release.

Ricky's award-winning series The Office first aired in 2001. Picture: Alamy

Sarah Christie, senior development executive of Prime Video Australia, added: "We are thrilled to be bringing one of the biggest comedy franchises ever made to Prime Video customers in Australia and around the world.

"It is an honour to continue the international comedy legacy of The Office locally while introducing new, quintessentially Australian characters.

"We can't wait for audiences to meet Hannah Howard, the first female boss The Office format has explored."

Also starring in the Aussie remake are actors Edith Poor, Steen Raskopoulos and Shari Sebbens.

The Office Australia is expected to air on Prime Video in 2024.

