Ricky Gervais 'excited' for Australian remake of The Office as lead role confirmed

1 June 2023, 14:19 | Updated: 1 June 2023, 14:22

Award-winning comedy series The Office is set to make a huge comeback.
Award-winning comedy series The Office is set to make a huge comeback. Picture: Alamy

The Australian reboot will feature an all-female cast and an Inbetweeners star as the awkward boss.

Fans of British comedy series The Office are in for a treat as the award-winning show is returning to TV.

Following the success of the US reboot starring Steve Carell, the mockumentary is making yet another small-screen comeback – this time in Australia.

Prime Video will stream the latest reimagining of Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant's much-loved series with a brand new cast and a huge twist.

This season, David Brent and Michael Scott will be replaced by comedian Felicity Ward, who will play awkward managing director Hannah Howard.

Ricky Gervais is revamping his hit show for an Australian audience.
Ricky Gervais is revamping his hit show for an Australian audience. Picture: Alamy

Taking to Instagram to share the news, the 42-year-old wrote: "Ooft. here we go then. Yep, I’m playing the lead in the Australian version of #theoffice . OMFG. absolutely cannot believe it. #comedy #sitcom."

The former Inbetweeners actress, who played Lizzie in the second film, will lead an all-female team at fictional packaging company Flinley Craddick.

Co-creator of the show Ricky Gervais told fans he was thrilled his critically-acclaimed script was being brought to life once more.

"I’m very excited about Australia remaking my little show from the turn of the century," he said.

"Office politics have changed a bit in 20 years, so can’t wait to see how they navigate a modern-day David Brent."

Australian comedian Felicity Ward will star as the lead role.
Australian comedian Felicity Ward will star as the lead role. Picture: Alamy

The brand new season, which is rumoured to feature eight episodes, is set to air next year as filming begins in Sydney this June.

The storyline centres around office boss Hannah being hit with the news her branch is shutting down post-covid, forcing her staff to work from home.

While she fights to keep her "work family" together, her outlandish plans and promises cause enough cringe-worthy moments to make fans of The Brentmeister General proud.

"The staff of Flinley Craddick indulge her and must endure Hannah’s outlandish plots as they work toward the impossible targets that have been set for them," said Prime Video in a press release.

Ricky's award-winning series The Office first aired in 2001.
Ricky's award-winning series The Office first aired in 2001. Picture: Alamy

Sarah Christie, senior development executive of Prime Video Australia, added: "We are thrilled to be bringing one of the biggest comedy franchises ever made to Prime Video customers in Australia and around the world.

"It is an honour to continue the international comedy legacy of The Office locally while introducing new, quintessentially Australian characters.

"We can't wait for audiences to meet Hannah Howard, the first female boss The Office format has explored."

Also starring in the Aussie remake are actors Edith Poor, Steen Raskopoulos and Shari Sebbens.

The Office Australia is expected to air on Prime Video in 2024.

Read more:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Melinda Willis has opened up about her time on Married at First Sight Australia

Married At First Sight Australia's Melinda reveals ‘secret divide’ between cast that wasn’t shown
Call the Midwife has teased a behind-the-scenes video from the Christmas special.

Call the Midwife teases 'teary' special episode with sweet behind-the-scenes video

Kim Cattrall will appear in the new series of Just Like That

Will Kim Cattrall be in Just Like That and what happened with Sarah Jessica Parker?

Ella Thomas has joined the Love Island cast

Inside Love Island star Ella Thomas' celebrity lifestyle and connection to Brad Pitt

EastEnders fans were left in tears over last night's episode

EastEnders fans sobbing over tragic Jay twist as Lola dies

Trending on Heart

Toys R Us is making a comeback to the UK high street next week.

Toys R Us returns to UK high street as list of locations revealed

Shopping

A swimming expert has revealed why you shouldn't wrap your child in a towell

Swimming instructor warns parents not to put towel around their children’s shoulders

Lifestyle

Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah pens a heartbreaking letter about her father's health.

Bruce Willis's daughter shares heartbreaking update on his dementia battle

Celebrities

A man has revealed he accidentally played Celine Dion while sat next to Kate Winslet

Man mortified after accidentally playing Titanic theme while sat next to Kate Winslet

Lifestyle

Bruno Tonioli swears at Simon Cowell live on Britain's Got Talent

Bruno Tonioli swears at Simon Cowell live on Britain's Got Talent

A mum has criticised a supermarket after her child was sick

Mum furious after son is sick in supermarket and she’s made to clear it up

Lifestyle

Eamonn Holmes slams Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's 'drunk act' on This Morning after NTAs

Eamonn Holmes slams Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's 'drunk act' on This Morning after NTAs
Sue Radford has shared photos of her jacuzzi

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford and her kids enjoy the sun in their ‘£15k pool’

George Fensom has joined Love Island

Love Island contestant George Fensom slammed by ex girlfriend

Holly Willoughby will return to This Morning next week

Exact date Holly Willoughby will return to This Morning revealed

June Top Picks: Everything we're trying and buying this month

June Top Picks: Everything we're trying and buying this month

Lifestyle

Here's what to get your dad for Father's Day

Father's Day 2023 gift ideas: What to buy your dad this year

Shopping

Peter Kay looks unrecognisable as he shows off his new look with fan

Peter Kay looks unrecognisable as he shows off his new look with fan

Celebrating Paul O’Grady’s greatest achievements through the years

Celebrating Paul O’Grady’s trailblazing achievements through the years

What did Dr Ranj Singh say about Phillip Schofield and This Morning?

What did Dr Ranj Singh say about Phillip Schofield and This Morning?