Ricky Gervais horrified by Amanda Holden's suggestion he reignites his pop career
14 January 2022, 09:58
Speaking to Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, the Afterlife star laughed off the idea of recording a new single.
The Office's David Brent's dancing and singing skills are stuff of legend - but they used to be the day job of his creator Ricky Gervais.
The comedian, 60, first had a brush with fame in the 1980s as half of synth pop duo Seona Dancing.
But don't expect to see him back bopping behind a microphone any time soon - wearing blusher and hairspray or not.
Ricky joined Heart Breakfast this morning where he quickly laughed off Amanda Holden's suggestion he returns to the music biz.
He said: "I did it ironically [as David Brent] but I will never release a serious song as Ricky Gervais, it sends shivers down my spine.
"I am a failed pop star. I was 20 years old. And the songs I wrote were more cringey than the ones I wrote for David Brent."
Ricky also shared his thoughts on Dry January, and spoke about the third - and final - series of Afterlife, which is coming to Netflix today.