Exclusive

Ricky Gervais horrified by Amanda Holden's suggestion he reignites his pop career

By Heart reporter

Speaking to Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, the Afterlife star laughed off the idea of recording a new single.

The Office's David Brent's dancing and singing skills are stuff of legend - but they used to be the day job of his creator Ricky Gervais.

The comedian, 60, first had a brush with fame in the 1980s as half of synth pop duo Seona Dancing.

But don't expect to see him back bopping behind a microphone any time soon - wearing blusher and hairspray or not.

Ricky joined Heart Breakfast this morning where he quickly laughed off Amanda Holden's suggestion he returns to the music biz.

He said: "I did it ironically [as David Brent] but I will never release a serious song as Ricky Gervais, it sends shivers down my spine.

"I am a failed pop star. I was 20 years old. And the songs I wrote were more cringey than the ones I wrote for David Brent."

Ricky also shared his thoughts on Dry January, and spoke about the third - and final - series of Afterlife, which is coming to Netflix today.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart