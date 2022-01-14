Exclusive

Ricky Gervais horrified by Amanda Holden's suggestion he reignites his pop career

14 January 2022, 09:58

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Speaking to Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, the Afterlife star laughed off the idea of recording a new single.

The Office's David Brent's dancing and singing skills are stuff of legend - but they used to be the day job of his creator Ricky Gervais.

The comedian, 60, first had a brush with fame in the 1980s as half of synth pop duo Seona Dancing.

But don't expect to see him back bopping behind a microphone any time soon - wearing blusher and hairspray or not.

Ricky joined Heart Breakfast this morning where he quickly laughed off Amanda Holden's suggestion he returns to the music biz.

He said: "I did it ironically [as David Brent] but I will never release a serious song as Ricky Gervais, it sends shivers down my spine.

"I am a failed pop star. I was 20 years old. And the songs I wrote were more cringey than the ones I wrote for David Brent."

Ricky also shared his thoughts on Dry January, and spoke about the third - and final - series of Afterlife, which is coming to Netflix today.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

A spider was found on a London train

Huge tarantula found by passenger on London train

Lifestyle

Wendy went on The Repair Shop to get her mother's old writing case restored

Repair Shop guest with terminal cancer in tears as team transform family heirloom

TV & Movies

The new park is coming to Milton Keynes

New Ninja Warrior adventure park to open in the UK next month

Lifestyle

A school in Cheshire has banned un-branded coats on school grounds

School leaves pupils 'freezing' after confiscating coats without official logo

News

Emmerdale fans think Meena will kill Liam

Emmerdale viewers ‘work out’ shock Liam Cavanagh twist after Meena showdown

TV & Movies

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has shared a new photo of her twins

Leigh-Anne Pinnock breastfeeds twins at the same time in adorable new photo
Are these men the same height?

Can you identify the tallest man in this mind-boggling brainteaser?

Lifestyle

The challenge is to work out how many horses are in this picture

Incredibly hard brainteaser asks 'how many horses do you see in this picture?'

Lifestyle

A woman has said she only has time to shower three times a week

Mum-of-two admits she only has time to shower three times a week

Lifestyle

Paula Lane starred in Coronation Street

Who did Paula Lane play in Coronation Street and where is she now?

TV & Movies

A new theme park is opening in Kent

An incredible new inflatable theme park is opening in the UK

Lifestyle

There has been more than 150 complaints about Meena in Emmerdale

Emmerdale hit with 156 Ofcom complaints over shock Meena scenes

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a polkadot dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her polkadot dress from Rixo
Denise Van Outen and her fiancé Eddie have split

Denise Van Outen’s ex Eddie Boxshall replaced on Celebrity Gogglebox after shock split

Gogglebox

Marsha Thomason is starring in The Bay

Who is Marsha Thomason? The Bay actress' age, career and husband revealed

TV & Movies