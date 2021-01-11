The Pembrokeshire Murders cast: Who is in the ITV drama and where have you seen them before?

Who is in the cast of The Pembrokeshire Murders and where have you seen them before? Here's what we know about the ITV drama...

The Pembrokeshire Murders is the brand new true crime drama on ITV which depicts the pursuit of serial killer John Cooper.

From the makers of Line of Duty and Bodyguard, the drama is adapted from the true crime book Catching the Bullseye Killer, written by Senior Investigating Officer Steve Wilkins and ITV news journalist Jonathan Hill.

A synopsis of the series reads: "Two unsolved double murders from the 1980s cast a shadow over the work of the Dyfed Powys police force. In 2006, newly promoted Detective Superintendent Steve Wilkins decided to reopen both cases.

"Employing pioneering forensic methods, Wilkins and his handpicked team found microscopic DNA and fibres that potentially linked the murders to a string of burglaries committed in the 80s and 90s."

But who is in the cast of The Pembrokeshire Murders and what else have they been in? Here’s what we know...

Luke Evans as Steve Wilkins

Luke Evans as Steve Wilkins in The Pembrokeshire Murders. Picture: ITV

Luke Evans is taking on the part of Senior Investigating Officer Steve Wilkins.

Speaking about the role, he said: “It is a privilege to be playing the role of Steve Wilkins in The Pembrokeshire Murders and working again with Simon Heath, his team at World Productions and ITV.

"It’s a huge responsibility for me as the drama depicts a true crime which to this day still affects the families of those whose lives were tragically taken.”

Viewers will know Luke for starring in huge films such as The Hobbit, Dracula Untold, The Alienist and The Great Train Robbery.

Owen Teale as Gerard Elias

Owen Teale plays Gerard Elias in The Pembrokeshire Murders. Picture: PA Images

Gerard Elias is being played by Welsh native Owen Teale.

Owen is best known for his role as Ser Alliser Thorne in TV series Game of Thrones, but he’s also had roles in Great Expectations, Robin Hood, Spooks and Murphy's Law.

Keith Allen as John Cooper

Keith Allen as John Cooper in The Pembrokeshire Murders. Picture: ITV

Keith Allen has taken on the role of serial killer John Cooper in the series.

Keith is the father of singer Lily Allen and actor Alfie Allen, and brother of actor and director Kevin Allen.

The actor and presenter is well known for playing Hugo in the 1994 movie Shallow Grave, as well as Alan Summers in ITV's Marcella.

He's also appeared in Robin Hood, New Tricks, Gadget Man and Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Alexandria Riley as Ella Richards

Alexandria Riley as Ella Richards in The Pembrokeshire Murders. Picture: ITV

Starring as Ella Richards, Alexandria Riley is a Wales based actress who has appeared in The Tuckers and In My Skin, as well as The end of the f***ing world and Torchwood.

Caroline Berry as Pat Cooper

Caroline Berry as Pat Cooper in The Pembrokeshire Murders. Picture: ITV

Caroline Berry has the role of Pat Cooper in the Pembrokeshire Murders.

She previously appeared in Coronation Street from October 2013 to April 2014 as Valerie Phelan, the wife of crooked builder Pat Phelan.

Caroline has also appeared in The Ruth Rendell Mysteries, Inspector Morse, Birds of a Feather, Peak Practice, Doctor Who and May Day.

Her theatre roles include Blood Brothers, The Cherry Orchard and Charley's Aunt.

Oliver Ryan as Andrew Cooper

Oliver Ryan as Andrew Cooper in The Pembrokeshire Murders. Picture: ITV

Oliver Ryan is best known for his roles in All the Money in the World, Hinterland and The Last Vermeer.

David Fynn as Jonathan Hill

David Fynn as Jonathan Hill in The Pembrokeshire Murders. Picture: ITV

David Fynn is a British-Irish actor, producer and screenwriter, best known for playing Brett in the NBC TV sitcom Undateable.

He also played Dewey Finn in the West End cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical School of Rock for which he received an Olivier Award nomination for Best Actor in a Musical in 2017.

Other credits include Game of Thrones, Sherlock, Doctor Who and The Inbetweeners, as well as Peep Show and Spooks.

Who else is in the Pembrokeshire Murders?

DC Nigel Rowe - Kyle Lima

DI Lynne Harries - Steven Meo

DS Gareth Rees - Charles Dale

DS Glyn Johnson - Richard Corgan

Jack Wilkins - Steffan Cennydd

Amy Wilkins - Mabli Jên Eustace

DCS Coles - Rhodri Evan

DCI Jim Morris - Roger Evans

DCI George Jones - William Thomas

