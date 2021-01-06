The Serpent cast: Who is in the new crime drama and where have you seen them before?

The full cast list of BBC's The Serpent. Picture: BBC

Who is in the cast of The Serpent? And what else have Mathilde Warnier and Jenna Coleman been in?

As the nation heads into another lockdown, we’ve all got a lot more time on our hands.

With that in mind, millions of viewers have been tuning into BBC’s brand new crime drama The Serpent.

The series tells the chilling real life story of serial killer Charles Sobhraj, who was a key suspect in multiple murder cases in Asia in the 1970s.

But who is in The Serpent and how do you recognise the actors? Find out everything about the cast…

Tahar Rahim as Charles Sobhraj

Tahar Rahim plays Charles Sobhraj in The Serpent. Picture: BBC

Tahar Rahim is playing the lead role of murderer, Charles Sobhraj, who he describes as "a very manipulative man, a narcissist, and as sadistic as he is evil".

The French-Algerian actor previously starred in the award-winning French movie A Prophet.

He also starred in BBC Two’s The Looming Tower and the film Mary Magdalene.

Read More: The Serpent: How many episodes are there and when is it on TV?

Jenna Coleman as Marie-Andrée Leclerc

Jenna Coleman plays Marie-Andrée Leclerc in The Serpent. Picture: BBC

Jenna Coleman is playing Charles' girlfriend and accomplice Marie-Andrée Leclerc.

Viewers will recognise the actress as Clara Oswald in Doctor Who, as well as Queen Victoria in ITV drama, Victoria.

She’s also been in Me Before You, The Cry, and Captain America: The First Avenger.

Speaking about her newest role, Jenna said: "Charles represents everything to her that is exciting and everything she feels she hasn't had in her life so far, so she kind of becomes obsessed.

"I think she's a real romantic and she places so much faith and love in him, and it becomes a kind of obsessive, delusional addiction with him. The reality is very, very different to the narrative that she creates."

Billy Howle as Herman Knippenberg

Billy Howle plays Herman Knippenberg in The Serpent. Picture: BBC

Billy Howle plays a junior diplomat at the Dutch Embassy in Bangkok called Herman Knippenberg, who becomes embroiled in the case.

Before The Serpent, the actor appeared in TVshows such as Vera and Glue, as well as films Star Wars and Dunkirk.

Ellie Bamber as Angela Knippenberg

Ellie Bamber plays Angela Knippenberg in The Serpent. Picture: BBC

Herman's wife Angela is played by actress Ellie Bamber.

Ellie recently played Cosette in the recent BBC One adaptation of Les Misérables as well as Mandy Rice-Davies in factual drama The Trial of Christine Keeler.

She also starred in Tom Ford's award-winning thriller Nocturnal Animals and The Musketeers.

Amesh Edireweera as Ajay Chowdhury

Charles' right-hand man, Ajay Chowdhury is played by Amesh Edireweera.

This is his first on-screen role, with the actor admitting: "Every day was a masterclass. It is truly incredible to have worked alongside and be able to learn from these phenomenal actors."

Mathilde Warnier as Nadine Gires

Mathilde Warnier plays Nadine Gires in The Serpent. Picture: BBC

Actress Mathilde Warnier is playing Nadine Gires who is a neighbour and friend to Charles and Marie-André.

Mathilde has previously starred in Caprice, The Widow, Dynasty, and World on Fire.

Paul Siemons as Tim McInnerny

Paul Siemons plays Tim McInnerny in The Serpent. Picture: BBC

Tim McInnerny is played by Paul Siemons, who previously played Percy in Blackadder/

He has also had roles in Notting Hill and Game of Thrones.

Fabien Frankel as Dominique Renelleau

Fabien Frankel plays Dominique Renelleau in The Serpent. Picture: BBC

Charles’ employee Dominique Renelleau is played by Fabien Frankel.

Frankel previously played Fabian in the 2019 film Last Christmas, as well as TV film NYPD Blue.