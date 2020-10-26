Where is The Sister filmed? Locations for the ITV drama revealed

The Sister is on ITV this autumn. Picture: ITV

As we head into winter, ITV has got the perfect new series to keep us all on our toes.

Brand new thriller The Sister was written by Luther creator Neil Cross and is inspired by his novel Burial.

It tells the story of main character Nathan (Russell Tovey), who is hiding a dark secret from his past.

But all is set to be revealed when he’s visited by old acquaintance Bob (Bertie Carvel) one rainy night, who has some terrifying news.

The Sister was filmed in London. Picture: ITV

So, as we all prepare to be completely spooked out this October, when was the series filmed and what locations was it shot at? Here’s what we know…

Where was The Sister filmed?

The Sister was actually shot in South West London.

The cast and crew started shooting in September 2019 and finished in December 2019, so it was filmed before the pandemic.

The synopsis for the series reads: “Nathan tries to do the right thing but he lacks direction and is carrying a long-buried secret that he is desperate to keep hidden.

“Having started a new life as a devoted married man, Nathan’s world is turned upside down when a ghost from his past, Bob (Bertie Carvel, Doctor Foster), turns up on his doorstep.

“Bob reveals some shocking news which has disastrous consequences and leads to a journey of psychological suspense, love and potential redemption.”

Alongside Russell and Bertie, the cast includes the likes of Amrita Acharia as Holly, Nina Toussaint White as Jackie, Paul Bazely as Graham, Simone Ashley as Elise and Amanda Root as June.

There is also a very creepy trailer which sees Bob arrive on Nathan's doorstep to tell him that the police are digging up the woods.

Nathan is then seen talking to his wife, who says her little sister went missing from a party three years before.

In a flashback, Nathan can be seen meeting her sister, before Bob says: "They only need a fragment of DNA, if there's anything left, they will find it."

The trailer then flashes to a police interview room, where Nathan asks: "Do I need to call someone? Do I need a lawyer or something?"

It ends with Bob crying in the woods, asking Nathan: "What did you do? What did you do?!"