The Teacher cast: How old is Samuel Bottomley and what else has he been in?

31 January 2022, 17:30 | Updated: 31 January 2022, 17:49

Samuel Bottomley is starring in Channel 5's The Teacher
Samuel Bottomley is starring in Channel 5's The Teacher. Picture: Instagram/Channel 5

Who plays Kyle in The Teacher and how old is he? Here's what we know...

Sheridan Smith is back with a brand new drama, and this time she a teacher who has been accused of having a sexual relationship with her pupil Kyle.

The four-part psychological thriller follows the story of secondary school teacher Jenna whose life unravels after one drunken night.

The official synopsis reads: "With no memory of the night in question, Jenna's only hope of redemption lies in uncovering the truth about a dark event in her past that returns to haunt her."

But who plays Kyle in The Teacher and how do you recognise him? Here’s what we know…

Samuel Bottomley is starring in The Teacher
Samuel Bottomley is starring in The Teacher. Picture: Channel 5

Who plays Kyle in The Teacher?

Kyle is played by actor Samuel Bottomley.

In The Teacher, 15-year-old Kyle is said to be ‘physically very mature’.

While he is only in Year 11, the school boy flirts with his English teacher Jenna and ‘feels confident in her company’, while he’s less comfortable with girls his own age.

Opening up about his latest role, Sam said: “I was instantly intrigued by the story and I knew that even if I didn’t end up acting in the show, I would be watching it. I couldn’t see where it was going at all.

“Every episode I read, I thought something different about my character and about Jenna. Each episode will change the audience’s perspective.

“That’s what really stood out, just how many times I ended up thinking completely differently about the characters – that’s what the best scripts are like.”

How old is Samuel Bottomley?

Samuel was born on June 14, 2001 making him 20-years-old.

He grew up in Bradford, West Yorkshire and was a member of the Buttershaw St Paul's Amateur Operatic Dramatic Society.

In 2014, he joined The Yorkshire School of Acting at the Bradford Playhouse.

Samuel Bottomley starred in The Last Right
Samuel Bottomley starred in The Last Right. Picture: Alamy

What else has Samuel Bottomley been in?

Samuel made his acting debut at the age of just nine-years-old when he appeared in the 2011 drama film Tyrannosaur.

His other credits include playing Tommo in the 2012 film Private Peaceful, as well as Brandon in the CBBC series Rocket's Island.

TV fans might recognise him for playing the role of Jordan Wilson in the Channel 4 school drama Ackley Bridge from 2017 to 2018 and in 2019 he also had a role in The Last Right,

The same year, Sam starred in the comedy film Get Duked! as Ian and in 2021, he was cast as Dean Paxton in Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

