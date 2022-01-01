The Tourist cast: Who is in the new drama with Jamie Dorman and where do you recognise them from?

1 January 2022, 10:00

The full cast of The Tourist revealed
The full cast of The Tourist revealed. Picture: BBC

Who's in the cast of The Tourist and what else have they been in?

Last year, the BBC announced their new thriller called The Tourist which is an eerie drama set in the Australian outback.

The story follows a British man who finds himself being followed by a tank truck trying to drive him off the road.

He later wakes up in a hospital with no idea who he is.

The official synopsis reads: “British man who finds himself in the glowing red heart of the Australian outback, being pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road.

Jamie Dornan plays The Man in The Tourist
Jamie Dornan plays The Man in The Tourist. Picture: BBC

“An epic cat-and-mouse chase unfolds and the man later wakes in hospital, hurt, but somehow alive. Except he has no idea who he is.

“With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, The Man's search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback."

But who is starring in The Tourist and how do you recognise the cast? Here’s what we know…

Who's in the cast of The Tourist?

Jamie Dornan as The Man

Jamie Dornan as The Man in The Tourist
Jamie Dornan as The Man in The Tourist. Picture: BBC

After the huge success of The Fall, Jamie Dornan is back for another BBC thriller.

Obviously, most people know him as Christian Grey in the 50 Shades of Grey franchise.

He also played serial killer Paul Spector in the crime drama series The Fall, and other credits include Anthropoid, The Siege of Jadotville, A Private War and Belfast.

Shalom Brune-Franklin as Luci

Shalom Brune-Franklin as Luci in The Tourist
Shalom Brune-Franklin as Luci in The Tourist. Picture: BBC

Playing the role of a waitress called Luci is actress Shalon Brune-Franklin.

TV fans will know her as Line of Duty's DC Chloë Bishop and she has also starred in Our Girl, Thor, Other Life and Cursed.

Danielle Macdonald as Helen Chambers

Danielle Macdonald as Helen Chambers in The Tourist
Danielle Macdonald as Helen Chambers in The Tourist. Picture: BBC

Danielle Macdonald is playing the role of Helen Chambers who is a Probationary Constable.

The Australian-born actress previously played Patti in Patti Cake$ and also played Amber in Netflix’s Unbelievable.

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Billy

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Billy in The Tourist
Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Billy in The Tourist. Picture: BBC

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson is starring as an American called Billy who ends up in a chase with The Man.

He has previously starred in films such as Cursed, The Meg, Trapped and The Vanishing.

Damon Herriman as Agent Lachlan Rogers

Damon Herriman as Agent Lachlan Rogers in The Tourist
Damon Herriman as Agent Lachlan Rogers in The Tourist. Picture: BBC

Damon Herriman plays a tough and highly regarded detective inspector leading the Major Crime Unit.

The actor played Charles Manson in Netflix’s Mindhunter and starred in the Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Greg Larsen as Ethan

Greg Larsen as Ethan in The Tourist
Greg Larsen as Ethan in The Tourist. Picture: BBC

Greg Larsen is playing Ethan in The Tourist, and is well known for other roles in Tonightly with Tom Ballard (2017) and At Home Alone Together.

Alex Andreas as Stars

Alex Andreas as Stars and Alex Dimitiades as Kosta in The Tourist
Alex Andreas as Stars and Alex Dimitiades as Kosta in The Tourist. Picture: BBC

Alex Andreas is an Australian actor known for his roles including George Stathopoulos in the crime comedy-drama My Life is Murder and 'Lev Nuyland' in the Netflix series Tidelands.

Alex Dimitriades as Kosta

Alex Dimitriades as Kosta in The Tourist
Alex Dimitriades as Kosta in The Tourist. Picture: BBC

Playing Kosta is Alex Dimitriades who previously playe Nick Polides in the 1993 romantic comedy film The Heartbreak Kid, and Nick Poulos in the 1994 television teen drama spin-off Heartbreak High.

Kamil Ellis as Lammon

Kamil Ellis as Lammon in The Tourist
Kamil Ellis as Lammon in The Tourist. Picture: BBC

Australian actor Kamil Ellis has appeared in Cleverman, Nowhere Boys and SeaChange, as well as being an original cast member of the stage play The Secret River.

Who else is in The Tourist?

  • Genevieve Lemon as Sue
  • Danny Adcock as Ralph

