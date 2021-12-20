The Girl Before cast: Who is in the new drama and where have you seen them before?

20 December 2021, 09:15

The full cast list of The Girl Before on BBC
Picture: BBC

Who is in the cast of The Girl Before with Ben Hardy and Jessica Plummer?

The Girl Before has only just dropped on BBC One and has already hooked viewers.

Based on JP Delaney's 2018 bestselling book of the same name, the thriller follows a character called Jane who moves into a new house designed by an enigmatic architect.

The synopsis reads: "There's just one catch: the occupants must abide by his list of exacting rules. Jane starts to feel the house changing her in unexpected ways, but when she makes the shocking discovery about her predecessor Emma, she's forced to confront unnerving similarities.

The Girl Before is airing on BBC One
Picture: BBC

“As the two women's timelines interweave, Jane begins to question if her fate will be the same as the girl before…”

But who is in the cast and where have you seen them before?

Who is in The Girl Before cast?

Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Jane Cavendish

Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Jane Cavendish in The Girl Before
Picture: BBC

Viewers might recognise Gugu Mbatha-Raw from starring as Ravonna in the Loki series on Disney.

She has also had roles in films such as Beyond the Lights and Belle, and played Hannah Shoenfeld in The Morning Show.

David Oyelowo as Edward Monkford

David Oyelowo as Edward Monkford in The Girl Before
Picture: BBC

David Oyelowo plays the architect that built the house and makes Jane follow his rules.

You may recognise for starring in BBC series Spookes and his other credits include The Water Man, Don’t Let Go, A United Kingdom and the BBC TV version of Les Misérables.

Jessica Plummer as Emma Matthews

Jessica Plummer as Emma Matthews in The Girl Before
Picture: BBC

Emma Matthews is a young woman who was recently robbed at knife point and is played by Jessica Plummer.

EastEnders viewers will know her as Chantelle Atkins who was brutally killed by her husband Gray Atkins in a domestic abuse storyline.

She also enjoyed a stint on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in 2020 and also starred in How To Talk To Girls At Parties.

Ben Hardy as Simon Wakefield

Ben Hardy as Simon Wakefield in The Girl Before
Picture: BBC

Ben Hardy plays Emma’s insecure partner.

Another former EastEnders star, Ben Hardy played Peter Beale in the soap between 2013–2015.

Ben also made his film debut as Archangel in the superhero film X-Men: Apocalypse (2016), and played Roger Taylor in the biographical film Bohemian Rhapsody (2018).

Mark Stanley as Saul

Mark Stanley as Saul in The Girl Before
Picture: BBC

Emma’s former boss is played by Mark Stanley.

Mark plays Hugo Duffy in Netflix’s Criminal: UK, and is known for roles in Sanditon, White House Farm, Elizabeth is Missing, Honour, Small Axe and Little Women.

Who else is in the cast of The Girl Before?

  • Rakhee Thakrar as Mia
  • Franscesca Knight as Camilla
  • Lisa Faulkner as Tessa
  • David Mumeni as Mark
  • Jimmy Walker as Ray Nelson
  • Ian Conningham as DI Ray Clarke,
  • Ben Addis as Peter Creed
  • Kayla Meikle as DS Liz Willan
  • Jason Thorpe as John Broome
  • Antonia Clarke as Alyssia
  • Dan Li as Dr. Green
  • David Mumeni as Mark
  • Katy Carmichael as Linda Waugh
  • Lucy Russell as Rachel

