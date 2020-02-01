Is Meghan Trainor married? The Voice judge’s husband and family life revealed

1 February 2020, 19:30 | Updated: 1 February 2020, 19:31

The Grammy award-winning singer says her brand new judging role is a "dream come true".
The Grammy award-winning singer says her brand new judging role is a "dream come true". Picture: Karwai Tang

She has replaced Jennifer Hudson on the popular singing contest The Voice. Here's everything you need to know about the singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor.

With hit talent show The Voice UK back for its ninth edition in 2020, people have been getting used to the new addition to the judging panel, Meghan Trainor, who replaced Jennifer Hudson in the spinning hotseat.

The American singer-songwriter first burst onto the scene with her chart-topping debut Album, Title. And while UK audiences will likely be familiar with her smash hit All About That Bass, many might not know the persona behind the song.

So here's what you need to know about the judge.

Who is Meghan Trainor?

Twenty-six year-old Meghan was born in Nantucket, Massachusetts. She grew up alongside elder brother Ryan and younger sibling Justin, and began singing at the tender age of six.

During her early teen years, she performed alongside other family members in cover band Island Fusion, before going it alone and independently releasing three albums between the ages of 15 and 17. She continued to perform and write music until her breakthrough in 2014.

Is she married?

Meghan began her relationship with Daryl Sabara in July 2016. The actor, 27, first found fame as Juni Cortez in the Spy Kids film franchise, and has since graced both silver and small screens in a variety of productions including Keeping up with the Steins and America’s Most Talented Kids

The couple got engaged on 22 December 2017, before tying the knot one year later in 2018, which coincided with Meghan’s 25th birthday.

Do they have kids?

At present no, however that may not be for much longer – Meghan has made no secret about feeling broody, going so far as to admit her “ovaries are screaming” to have children – all FIVE of them.

READ MORE: Who is Meghan Trainor? The Voice judge’s age, songs and net worth revealed

