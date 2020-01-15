Who is Meghan Trainor? The Voice judge’s age, songs and net worth revealed

The Voice judge has done a lot already, and she's only 26. Picture: ITV

The TV judge is also a superstar in the States and has a few smash hits you might know.

The Voice UK is back and on our screens every weekend, and it's with a fresh new judging panel.

Meghan Trainor is one of the coaches, and the stunning singer has been in the game a fair while despite her young age.

Here's everything you need to know about the pop star.

How old is Meghan Trainor and where is she from?

Meghan is 26 years old, born on December 22nd, 1993, which makes her a Capricorn.

The singer is American, born in Nantucket, Massachusetts and raised in North Eastham.

She claims her sound is inspired by a lot of music from the 50s and 60s and can also play piano and guitar.

The star has been working on her music since the age of 11.

What are some of Meghan's biggest hits?

Meghan's breakthrough single was All About That Bass, which was wrote by her in 2013, a year before she was signed and the song, along with its music video went viral.

The song hit number one in a whopping 58 countries and it led the world into her debut EP.

Her second single was Lips Are Movin, followed by Dear Future Husband and then her collaboration with Charlie Puth on Marvin Gaye.

To this date, Meghan has released 21 singles and three albums, achieving three number one singles.

What's her net worth?

Meghan's actual accurate net worth isn't actually known, but there are plenty of estimations.

Wealthy Gorilla has estimated the pop singer to be worth around $8,000,000 as of 2020.