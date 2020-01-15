Who is Meghan Trainor? The Voice judge’s age, songs and net worth revealed

15 January 2020, 17:14

The Voice judge has done a lot already, and she's only 26
The Voice judge has done a lot already, and she's only 26. Picture: ITV

The TV judge is also a superstar in the States and has a few smash hits you might know.

The Voice UK is back and on our screens every weekend, and it's with a fresh new judging panel.

Meghan Trainor is one of the coaches, and the stunning singer has been in the game a fair while despite her young age.

Here's everything you need to know about the pop star.

How old is Meghan Trainor and where is she from?

Meghan is 26 years old, born on December 22nd, 1993, which makes her a Capricorn.

The singer is American, born in Nantucket, Massachusetts and raised in North Eastham.

She claims her sound is inspired by a lot of music from the 50s and 60s and can also play piano and guitar.

The star has been working on her music since the age of 11.

What are some of Meghan's biggest hits?

Meghan's breakthrough single was All About That Bass, which was wrote by her in 2013, a year before she was signed and the song, along with its music video went viral.

The song hit number one in a whopping 58 countries and it led the world into her debut EP.

Her second single was Lips Are Movin, followed by Dear Future Husband and then her collaboration with Charlie Puth on Marvin Gaye.

To this date, Meghan has released 21 singles and three albums, achieving three number one singles.

What's her net worth?

Meghan's actual accurate net worth isn't actually known, but there are plenty of estimations.

Wealthy Gorilla has estimated the pop singer to be worth around $8,000,000 as of 2020.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Love Island star looks absolutely incredible

What plastic surgery and fillers has Love Island star Shaughna Phillips had done?
Little Mo looks totally different

EastEnders’ Little Mo actress Kacey Ainsworth is unrecognisable 14 years after leaving soap
You season three

You season 3: cast, release date and all the rumours about the new series
Tyga has responded to claims that he used to message Eve Gale

Tyga seemingly denies he used to message Love Island's Eve Gale
Love Island fans think Shaughna looks exactly like Kirsty Branning

Love Island fans think Shaughna Phillips is ‘secret twin’ of EastEnders character Kirsty Branning

Trending on Heart

Farouk James has become famous for his long hair

Mum considers declaring eight-year-old son 'non-binary' so he can keep his long hair at school

Lifestyle

Universal Studios announce Super Nintendo World theme park

Universal Studios announce Super Nintendo World theme park where you can 'step into the video game'

Lifestyle

Eve stole Callum off Shaughna

Who is coupled up on Love Island? A breakdown of all the 2020 couples
Holly Willoughby teased she could join the Strictly line up

Holly Willoughby sends fans wild as she hints she's joining Strictly Come Dancing line-up

Celebrities

National Television Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

Bradley Walsh wife and children: Who is he married to and how many children does he have?

Celebrities