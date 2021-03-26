Bradley Walsh hosts first ever Beat The Chasers celebrity edition with ‘huge money offers’

Shaun Williamson is taking on The Chasers this weekend. Picture: ITV

Bradley Walsh is hosting the first ever Beat The Chasers celebrity edition.

Beat The Chasers is back on our screens this weekend, and this time a bunch of celebrities will be trying their luck.

For the first time ever, stars such as EastEnders' Shaun Williamson and comedian Joe Pasquale will take on the quiz experts in a bid to win money for charity.

The extra special show will be hosted by Bradley Walsh, with Shaun, who is best known for playing Barry Evans, taking on the Chasers.

He will be joined by comedian Katherine Ryan, TV presenter Radzi Chinyanganya and Olympic runner Christine Ohuruogu.

Olympian Christine Ohuruogu is taking on The Chasers. Picture: ITV

Mark 'The Beast' Labbatt, Anne Hegerty The Governess, Shaun Wallace The Dark Destroyer, Jenny 'The Vixen' Ryan and Darragh 'The Menace' Ennis will all be taking part.

If you haven’t seen the ITV spin off before, the celebs will be given the option to challenge multiple Chasers for more money, but they will have less time to do so.

Speaking out about going up against celebrities for the first time on the show, Anne said: "It's always so much fun when it's a face you actually know!

"Of course, you're still left trying to guess whether they look like quizzers and how good they'll be!”

Jenny went on to say: “It was really exciting to see celebrities taking part. We’ve got some brilliant contestants taking part, some of them are people I’ve really looked up to.

"So to have them looking up at us – literally – was a real thrill!”

Newest Chaser Darragh then gave a teaser of what we can expect, as he added: “There were some very close matches against the celebs.

"We tried to draw them in with hard choices on the offers of time and money and that led to some last gasp wins and losses.

"Huge money offers were on the table. Did any celebs walk away with big cash prizes?

Beat the Chasers - Celebrity Special airs Saturday at 8.35pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

