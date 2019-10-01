Outraged Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield urge This Morning caller to dump boyfriend who makes her travel to see him and do his cleaning

Holly and Phillip were left shocked at the girl's boyfriend's behaviour. Picture: ITV

This Morning’s Holly and Phil were left shocked after Denise called in to the show to ask Vanessa Feltz ‘am I being unreasonable?’

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield urged one This Morning caller to dump her boyfriend on Tuesday’s show.

The ITV hosts were left outraged after Denise called in to ask Vanessa Feltz if she was being unreasonable in their call in subject of the day.

Speaking to Vanessa, Phillip and Holly, Denise explained how she wanted her boyfriend to start putting more effort into their relationship.

She explained how they live 70 miles away, which means it is around a two hour train journey to see each other.

Denise called in to ask if she was unreasonable to want her partner to make more of an effort. Picture: ITV

Denise said that she is always the one travelling to him as he says he wants to be close to his gym and because he “doesn’t like trains”.

If that wasn’t bad enough, the woman went on to tell them that when she visits him, she cleans his things for him.

She told the hosts: “I think if he was to come to my house, he wouldn’t get his cleaning done."

We had a range of emotions during today's phone-in! pic.twitter.com/iElLV84G9U — This Morning (@thismorning) October 1, 2019

Holly, Phil and Vanessa were left outraged at the admission, and the presenting duo went on to tell Denise to potentially move on to someone new.

Vanessa told her: “Are you unreasonable? Of course not. It’s not unreasonable at all – it’s not fair at all.

"Is he giving you a coded message and is that message ‘I don’t care about you that much’? That’s not a good message.”

The couple encouraged Denise to reassess her relationship. Picture: ITV

Phillip told her: “Might be time to put your foot down, or look elsewhere,” while Holly added: “You sound like a lovely person who might deserve more.”

ITV viewers were also left horrified by the story, taking to Twitter to share their own, very brutal, advice.

One person wrote: “Denise, if that's your real name, dump him #ThisMorning.”

Another posted: “Stop travelling you fool! DON'T travel he'll have to or dump his arse.”