Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in hysterics as David Cameron says 's*at' in This Morning blunder

David Cameron was left red-faced by his on-air blunder. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

David Cameron left This Morning hosts Holly and Phil giggling this week after stumbling over his words live on the show.

This week, This Morning’s Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield exclusively interviewed former Prime Minister David Cameron about his new book.

David and his wife, Samantha Cameron, appeared on the famous sofa to discuss everything from the new book to his time as Prime Minister, and of course the referendum and his resignation.

However, a blunder on the show offered some light relief to many during the tense interview, as David accidentally said “sh*t” instead of “shout”.

David Cameron bent over as he laughed over the mistake. Picture: ITV

Holly and Phillip quizzed the former Prime Minister about his time at number 10. Picture: ITV

As they chatted, David said to Phil: “Believe me, I sh*t at the – shouted at the TV!“

An embarrassed David continued to say: “Excuse me sorry!”, as Holly and Phillip burst into laughter.

Phillip said to David, who also found the moment hilarious: “You never said that on News Night!”

Holly was left in hysterics as she attempted to continue the interview. Picture: ITV

The Internet also found the blunder comically genius, with one person taking to Twitter, writing: “Still keep chuckling over David Cameron accidentally saying he shat at the TV over Brexit result on this morning.”

Another person added: “I think his ‘I sh*t on the TV’ on #thismorning may have been his finest moment. Can’t really top that.”

