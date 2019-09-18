Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield left red-faced over hilarious ‘camel toe’ blunder on This Morning
18 September 2019, 14:55
The This Morning hosts were left laughing after the fashion section took an unexpected turn.
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield found themselves in stitches over a blunder on Tuesday’s This Morning.
Towards the end of the show, the pair hosted the fashion segment of the show, where menswear designer Shane Chin was showing off some looks he had put together from BoohooMAN.
During the segment, Shane started to talk Holly and Phil through one of the outfits, from the black jeans to the trainers.
But it was when Shane came to the coat the model was wearing that left the hosts giggling.
Shane said: “The camel tone – camel tone I just said,” after there was some shock in the studio as it sounded as if he’d said ‘camel toe’.
Holly and Phil were left red-faced over the blunder, with Holly telling Shane through laughter: "My eyebrows did go up”.
Viewers were also left giggling at the moment, with one commenting online: “Camel toe, that was too funny @boohoo on @thismorning but I’ll give it to the Boohoo man he kept his cool.”
Another added: “Didn’t realise men can have a camel toe”, followed by laughing face emojis.
