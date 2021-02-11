Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford to return to This Morning next week following axe

Ruth and Eamonn will be returning to This Morning next week. Picture: PA/ITV

By Alice Dear

Ruth and Eamonn were replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary earlier this year.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are set to return to This Morning next week to host the hit show.

This comes only months after it was announced Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary would replace the pair on the Friday slot of the show.

READ MORE: Eamonn and Ruth offer words of support for Alison and Dermot as they replace them on This Morning.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes delighted fans with the news of their return. Picture: ITV

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield now host the show from Monday to Thursday, while Alison and Dermot take over on Friday.

However, it was revealed that Ruth and Eamonn would be returning to the show during half term breaks and summer holidays, when Holly and Phil are off.

Holly and Phil will be taking the half term week off. Picture: ITV

With half term next week, the married couple are set to make a triumphant return to the show.

Fans of the pair were delighted to hear the pair would be returning for a five-day stint, with one person commenting on social media: "Can’t wait see Ruth and Eamonn next week, have really missed them."

Ruth and Eamonn were replaced by Alison and Dermot last year. Picture: PA

The news of the This Morning line-up changes were announced in November last year.

While it was reported at the time Eamonn was "disappointed" by the changes, the couple offered words of support for Alison and Dermot.

Eamonn posted on Twitter at the time: "It’s a changing of the guard on Fridays from January. We hope you make Alison and Dermot as welcome as you’ve made us over the years. Have a ball you two! It’s not Goodbye from us, it’s simply Au Revoir until the next half term."

READ NOW: Davina McCall scolded by Phillip Schofield for saying 'banned' word on This Morning