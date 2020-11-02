Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield hold back tears as 'lonely' caller faces another lockdown

Holly, Phil and Emma all looked moved by Duncan's story. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

The This Morning presenters were left emotional during Monday's call-in where one man expressed his concern over being alone during England's second lockdown.

This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, along with mental health expert Emma Kenny, were left holding back tears on Monday's show.

They all appeared very emotional after a man called in to the show to express his concern for a second lockdown.

The man, called Duncan, revealed on the show he suffered with depression during the first lockdown and is dreading the next.

He told Holly and Phil that their conversation may be the "only one he has today".

Duncan revealed he had suffered with depression during the first lockdown. Picture: ITV

Psychologist Emma Kenny was on hand to help offer some words of advice, while Holly and Phil offered the man their sympathies.

Holly told Duncan and the other callers on the show: "We didn't go anywhere during the last lockdown and we're not going anywhere this time."

Holly Willoughby told This Morning viewers that they will remain on the show to support viewers. Picture: ITV

She added: "We are here every morning for you. We did it last time and I know we can get through it this time."

Viewers were also left emotional, with many reaching out online to Duncan and others struggling with loneliness during the pandemic.

Duncan told Holly and Phil this might be his only conversation of the day. Picture: ITV

One person tweeted: "It’s so heartbreaking listening to #ThisMorning’s phone in of people calling up saying how they are alone and have had no human contact in months Crying face it really isn’t just the virus itself that’s killing people".

Another wrote: "Emma - you are doing an amazing job to help support those people struggling at this time ... I’m filling up too".

A third commented: "The fact that Duncan is saying that this phone call maybe the only conversation he is going to have all day is heartbreaking!"

