This Morning viewers horrified as police chief warns 'officers will break up Christmas gatherings'

This Morning viewers are divided after Phil and Holly discussed Christmas. Picture: ITV/Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Police and crime commissioners have said officers would investigate reports of rule-breaking over Christmas.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were discussing Christmas on This Morning today, after a police chief warned officers may be forced to 'break up' family gatherings.

West Midlands police and crime commissioner, David Jamieson said officers will be forced to investigate reports made of coronavirus rule-breaking during any festive celebrations.

He told the Telegraph: “If we think there’s large groups of people gathering where they shouldn’t be, then police will have to intervene.

“If, again, there’s flagrant breaking of the rules, then the police would have to enforce.

Holly Willoughby spoke about Christmas being 'cancelled' on This Morning. Picture: ITV

“It’s not the police’s job to stop people enjoying their Christmas. However, we are there to enforce the rules that the Government makes, and if the Government makes those rules then the Government has to explain that to the public.”

Joining Holly and Phil to talk through the warning, Giles Brandreth said he was ‘really concerned’ about not being able to spend the festivities with his family this year.

He said: “It’s getting more serious now, we’re being warmed up for more bad news.

“But most people in the country are very sensible, and come Christmas time I think there will be a 48 hour release where we will be allowed to see our family, sticking to the rule of six where possible.”

Christmas will look very different this year. Picture: Getty Images

While Phil warned what the rules could do to mental health in the country if people are forced to isolate alone, Holly questioned whether anybody will follow the rules on December 25th.

And it looks as though This Morning viewers were totally divided, as one wrote in Twitter: “I hope Christmas isn't cancelled we need spirit and cheer not more doom and gloom.”

Another said: “Currently watching @thismorning. I understand we have to keep people safe but i live alone and have not seen any of my family since February.”

But a third hit back: “Christmas won’t be cancelled but just different!!!!!”

This Morning discussed Christmas in a pandemic. Picture: ITV

And a fourth agreed: “#ThisMorning Christmas will NEVER be cancelled.. it will just have to be done different…”

Liverpool City Region was the first area of the UK to go into strict tier three measures, which means no households are allowed to meet inside or outside.

Parts of Nottinghamshire and Warrington are also set to be placed into tier three this week, join Greater Manchester, Lancashire and South Yorkshire under the highest alert level.

