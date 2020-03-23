Why is Holly Willoughby not wearing her wedding ring on This Morning?

23 March 2020, 10:56 | Updated: 23 March 2020, 11:01

Holly Willoughby is not wearing her wedding ring
Holly Willoughby is not wearing her wedding ring. Picture: ITV/Getty Images

Why is Holly Willoughby not wearing her wedding ring today on This Morning? Here's what we know...

While Loose Women and Lorraine announced they would no longer be filming new shows amid the Coronavirus outbreak, This Morning is still going strong.

But while Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were back on our screens this sunny Monday morning, fans of the show noticed Holly isn’t wearing her wedding ring.

One person wrote on Twitter: "Holly not wearing wedding ring today how come."

Why is Holly Willoughby not wearing her wedding ring on This Morning?

Despite being married to Dan Baldwin for 13 years, Holly, 39, explained why she has decided to ditch her wedding band.

Dr Ranj explained how to help children with hand washing
Dr Ranj explained how to help children with hand washing. Picture: ITV

Speaking to Dr Ranj about trying to limit the spread of COVID-19 with good hand hygiene, the mum-of-three admitted: “I keep taking my rings off to moisturise and keep forgetting to put them back on so I’ve just given up now”.

Read More: Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her Reiss' pencil skirt and pink knitwear from Pure Collection

Things comes after Holly admitted she was "desperate for a hug" during the show today.

Respecting the social distancing guidelines set out by the government, Holly, and Phil sat noticeably far away from each other when opening the show.

Phil, 57, told viewers: "Still here. But you might notice something a bit different as we are sitting far apart as per government guidelines."

Holly, 39, added: "Yes we are but do you know what, I am really looking forward to that moment just to be able to give you a big hug because it’s the one thing I think we really need right now.

"But we are here and trying to keep you company and lift spirits for people at home."

Read More: Will This Morning be cancelled because of coronavirus? ITV bosses take extreme measures to protect Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

