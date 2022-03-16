Phillip Schofield and Josie Gibson in shock over 'world’s rudest logos' on This Morning

Warning: These cheeky logos shown on This Morning aren’t for the faint hearted!

Phillip Schofield and Josie Gibson were left lost for words on Wednesday's This Morning, as they discussed some very rude logos.

Kicking off the show, Phillip explained the pair had been giggling in the dressing rooms before the show started,

“We’re going to start with something that gave us a bit of a giggle in the make-up room, it’s some rather questionable company logos,” he said.

Josie Gibson and Phillip Schofield found these logos hilarious. Picture: ITV

Josie continued: “The Australian government have a new logo for their women’s network and some people think it’s a little bit rude, what do you think Phil?”

“I don’t know, I can’t see anything there apart from the Women's Network…” Phil then replied.

He then continued that some publications have since been in search for the ‘rudest logo’, and once you see them in a different light, you can’t un see it.”

The presenters then laughed their way through a string of logos, including the Junior Jazz Dance Classes, which looked a little bit cheeky…

This Morning shared some very rude logos. Picture: ITV

“The heads are the dancers and their arms are outstretched towards each other,” Phillip explained.

There were also some very rude logos in the form of a pizza company’s ‘side dish’ and polish satellite company Mont Sat’s ‘very strong signal’.

The final logo was from a dentist in the Philippines, which definitely shows a patient being treated in a dentist chair…

Josie stepped in for Holly Willoughby on This Morning this week after the presenter tested positive for Covid.

While it’s no longer law to isolate following a positive test in the UK, the current government advice recommends anyone with Covid should stay at home and avoid contact with other people.

Phillip Schofield shared a message. Picture: Instagram

Holly was also forced to miss Dancing On Ice last week, with Phil addressing the absence of his presenting partner on Instagram.

Sharing a photo of the pair, he wrote: "Gutted that my mate won't be with me on @dancingonice tonight.

"Get well soon darlin," followed by a love-heart emoji.