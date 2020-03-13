Why is Ruth Langsford not on This Morning and is she sick?

Why is Ruth Langsford not on This Morning today? Picture: ITV/Instagram

Why isn't Ruth Langsford presenting with Eamonn Holmes on This Morning and is she sick? Find out everything...

Ruth Langsford has been forced to pull out of hosting This Morning today.

Instead, Rochelle Humes has been drafted in to present the show alongside Eamonn Holmes.

But why is Ruth Langsford not on This Morning and is she ill? Here’s everything we know…

Why is Ruth Langsford not presenting This Morning today?

Eamonn Holmes revealed on Friday that his wife Ruth would not be joining him on the This Morning sofa because she is ‘feeling under the weather’.

Posting on Instagram today, 60-year-old Eamonn shared a picture of him alongside Rochelle Humes, 30.

He explained: "In 4 Ruth. The Bad News is Ruth a bit under the weather today 😒.

"The Good news is Rochelle and I will pair up again😁. A delightful friend and colleague and Always a joy to be around."

And fans are devastated by the announcement, as one fan replied: “Hope you’re better soon Ruth.”

“Get well soon Ruth - it's not the same without you!,” said another, while Rochelle herself commented: “❤️get well soon Ruthy ❤️”.

Eamonn and Ruth usually present This Morning every Friday, taking over from regulars Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby one day a week.

And this isn't the first time Ruth has missed the show, as viewers were baffled last month when she didn't make an appearance next to her husband.

Eamonn joked: "If you're thinking Ruth looks very well today, it's Rochelle."

He went on to explain that his wife was "too busy" for the show today, so former Saturdays star Rochelle stepped in.

