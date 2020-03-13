Ruth Langsford pulls out of This Morning over mystery illness

Ruth Langsford won't be on Friday's This Morning. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Ruth Langsford won't appear on Friday's This Morning as she pulls out of presenting duties last minute.

Eamonn Holmes has revealed his wife Ruth Langsford will not be on This Morning today.

Eamonn, 60, took to social media around an hour before the show to tell fans that Ruth, 59, would not be hosting alongside him.

Posting a picture of himself and Rochelle Humes, who is stepping in for Ruth, he wrote: "In 4 Ruth. The Bad News is Ruth a bit under the weather today. The Good news is Rochelle and I will pair up again.

"A delightful friend and colleague and Always a joy to be around."

Rochelle commented on the post wishing Ruth better soon, as fans also sent their love to the host.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, it's no surprise some fans worried the presenter may have caught the virus.

However, we have no reason to believe Ruth has contracted COVID-19.

Eamonn Holmes said his wife Ruth was under the weather. Picture: ITV

This Morning fans were quick to send their love to Ruth. Picture: PA

This Morning presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby joked on Thursday's show that they were in a 'sterilise bubble' at the This Morning studios, making sure to disinfect everything.

As the show started yesterday, Holly, 39, joked "we're still here!" to the viewers.

