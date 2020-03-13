Ruth Langsford pulls out of This Morning over mystery illness

13 March 2020, 09:09 | Updated: 13 March 2020, 09:18

Ruth Langsford won't be on Friday's This Morning
Ruth Langsford won't be on Friday's This Morning. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Ruth Langsford won't appear on Friday's This Morning as she pulls out of presenting duties last minute.

Eamonn Holmes has revealed his wife Ruth Langsford will not be on This Morning today.

Eamonn, 60, took to social media around an hour before the show to tell fans that Ruth, 59, would not be hosting alongside him.

READ MORE: How many people in the UK have coronavirus and how many people have died? Latest statistics revealed

Posting a picture of himself and Rochelle Humes, who is stepping in for Ruth, he wrote: "In 4 Ruth. The Bad News is Ruth a bit under the weather today. The Good news is Rochelle and I will pair up again.

"A delightful friend and colleague and Always a joy to be around."

Rochelle commented on the post wishing Ruth better soon, as fans also sent their love to the host.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, it's no surprise some fans worried the presenter may have caught the virus.

However, we have no reason to believe Ruth has contracted COVID-19.

Eamonn Holmes said his wife Ruth was under the weather
Eamonn Holmes said his wife Ruth was under the weather. Picture: ITV
This Morning fans were quick to send their love to Ruth
This Morning fans were quick to send their love to Ruth. Picture: PA

This Morning presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby joked on Thursday's show that they were in a 'sterilise bubble' at the This Morning studios, making sure to disinfect everything.

As the show started yesterday, Holly, 39, joked "we're still here!" to the viewers.

READ MORE: Mums using glitter to teach kids to wash their hands properly amid Coronavirus

