This Morning viewers divided as expert says couples should buy separate duvets to improve sleep

4 November 2019, 14:54

The sleep expert said that having separate duvets means you can control your sleep environment
The sleep expert said that having separate duvets means you can control your sleep environment. Picture: ITV/Getty
Alice Dear

Alice Dear

Could buying two duvets be the key to getting a great night sleep?

In 2017, a study found that two thirds of adults suffer from disrupted sleep, and almost a quarter only get five hours of sleep a night.

With sleep issues keeping people across Britain from getting some much-needed sleep, This Morning called in sleep expert James Wilson to offer some advice to viewers.

While full of handy tips and tricks, there was one hack that left This Morning viewers slightly divided.

James Wilson said that couples could sleep better by making this one change
James Wilson said that couples could sleep better by making this one change. Picture: ITV

James revealed that couples can improve their quality of sleep and their length of sleep by investing in two duvets instead of one.

The expert said two duvets means you can create the “right environment for you”, and it stops the “battle over the duvet”.

Having two duvets will especially help couples who have difference preferences when it comes to the temperature they like to sleep in.

It is important for people to not only get enough sleep, but also a high quality of sleep
It is important for people to not only get enough sleep, but also a high quality of sleep. Picture: Getty

While the tips surprised many people, others have come forward to confess that they and their partner have separate duvets – and it turns out, it works a treat.

One person wrote on Twitter: “We have had separate duvets for a few years. Much better #sleep #comfort.”

Another added: “I so glad to hear your sleep expert say about single duvets!

“My husband & I have been together for 40 years & have always had separate duvets. It works perfectly, he hates my warm, thick duvet!”

James also recommended avoiding coffee past midday, avoiding heavy meals before bed and staying away from stressful situations and conversations before bed
James also recommended avoiding coffee past midday, avoiding heavy meals before bed and staying away from stressful situations and conversations before bed. Picture: ITV

James Wilson also shared some more tips and tricks to help you sleep, including avoiding coffee past midday, avoiding heavy meals before bed and staying away from stressful situations and conversations before bed.

James also told people that struggle to sleep to – if they are unable to get to sleep – to not lay in bed.

Instead, he says they should get up and “restart” going to bed.

Often bad sleepers will lay in bed tossing and turning, which makes them more frustrated at the situation.

Instead, they should go to another room, listen to some music or have a drink before returning to bed to try again.

