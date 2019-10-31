Phillip Schofield's singing voice stuns Holly Willoughby as This Morning duo perform Wizard of Oz for Halloween

31 October 2019, 11:21 | Updated: 31 October 2019, 11:31

This Morning hosts Holly and Phil have gone all out this Halloween with their Wizard of Oz themed looks.

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are known for going all out when it comes to dressing up.

And this Halloween is no different as the presenting duo have transformed into the characters from The Wizard of Oz.

Not only that, but ITV producers turned the entire studio into the set of the iconic 1951 film, before 54-year-old Phil broke into song live on the show.

Dressed up as The Scarecrow, Phil showed off his incredible voice as he sung to viewers, before a stunned Holly, 38, praised him for being ‘a man of many talents’.

Holly even had her very own Toto
Holly even had her very own Toto. Picture: ITV
The presenting duo went all out on Halloween
The presenting duo went all out on Halloween. Picture: ITV

And fans of the show were also blown away by the presenter’s performance, as one wrote on Twitter: “Love @thismorning #WizardOfOz rendition with Holly & Phil. 80 years celebration. Amazing opening & keep the positivity up throughout the programme.”

Read More: Richard Madeley confirms regular This Morning presenting slot with Judy Finnigan

A second added: “Love the opening credits of #ThisMorning the movie wizard of oz theme for Halloween. The set looks fantastic let alone Holly as Dorothy and Phil as the scarecrow.”

While a third agreed: “there’s honestly no better tv show than this morning. holly and phil are just brilliant.”

Read More: Expert issues warning to dog owners on This Morning as dog thefts dramatically rise in the UK

As the show kicked off, Holly appeared in a This Morning taxi which crashed into the studio, turning the screen from black and white to full colour.

Dressed in a blue checkered dress and with her wig in pigtails, mum-of-three Holly looked amazing in her Dorothy costume complete with ruby red slippers.

Phil's makeup took more than three hours
Phil's makeup took more than three hours. Picture: ITV

As she pondered how she was going to get back home, friendly - but brainless - scarecrow Phil arrived to help her.

The star was unrecognisable as he showed off his prosthetics, which he later revealed had taken more than three hours to complete.

His outfit also didn't disappoint, as he was dressed in a black pointed hat with straw poking out of his shirt.

As the presenting couple were then joined by the cast of the Wizard of Oz stage show, fans of the show rejoiced as the whole studio broke into full song, led by Dr Ranj.

