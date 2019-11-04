Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £350 Marcus Lupfer midi skirt and Gap jumper

4 November 2019, 10:19 | Updated: 4 November 2019, 10:21

Holly Willoughby is wearing a £350 skirt
Holly Willoughby is wearing a £350 skirt. Picture: Instagram/Gap UK/Markus Lupfer
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Holly Willoughby is wearing the perfect Winter outfit on our screens today.

It might be a chilly Monday, but Holly Willoughby is ready to brighten your day on This Morning today with a classically elegant look.

Holly's latest outfit is made up of a beautiful blue skirt created by designer Marcus Lupfer.

The asymmetric skirt features a Winterbloom print, inspired by the bold and colourful desert flowers of Alaska, and the pleats make it the perfect autumn piece.

It costs £350 and comes in sizes 6-14, however it's selling out fast!

Meanwhile, mum-of-three Holly's merino wool jumper is from Gap UK for a reasonable £39.95.

Finishing the look, the 38-year-old was also gifted a 'happy place' swallow necklace from best pal Fearne Cotton's new range of jewellery. This can be bought from Not On The Highstreet for £85.

How long has Holly Willoughby been presenting This Morning?

Following her success as a presenter on Dancing On Ice, Holly was brought in to replace Ferne Britton on This Morning in 2009 alongside Phillip Schofield.

The pair have been working on the show ever since from Monday to Thursday, while Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes take over on a Friday.

Holly's skirt is £350
Holly's skirt is £350. Picture: Marcus Lupfer

Read More: Holly Willoughby speaks out on weight loss: 'It's personal'

Does Holly Willoughby have any fashion deals?

Holly was unveiled as the new face of Marks and Spencer's fashion campaign back in September 2018.

As the retailer’s brand ambassador, the I’m a Celebrity host originally picked out a selection of “must-haves” from the autumn collection which went on sale on 27 September.

The star is now back this summer with her fifth collection with the brand - and it looks amazing.'Holly Loves' will be available online and in stores from 18th July 2019.

The This Morning star announced the news on her Instagram feed, writing: "So excited to announce the launch of my new #Hollyloves edit with @marksandspencer ... so many beautiful items and you can get them in store or online on the 18th of July ...

“There’s even another jumpsuit of dreams in the mix... will post pictures when I can reveal all!"

What are Holly’s style tips?

Speaking after her partnership with M&S, Holly revealed the key to staying so effortlessly stylish."

I've got to be comfortable," she confessed.

"Gone are the days where I'll put something on and be forever tucking it in or pulling it down. I can't bear that – it drives me bananas. There is not enough time in the day to tuck yourself in 50,000 times."

She also warned her fans ‘not to get hung up on sizes’, explaining: “Sometimes you'll find that even though you're a 12, you'll put on a jumper and it will be cut big and boxy, and you might think ‘I love this, but I'm going to wear it in a 10 or an 8 and then I'm going to tuck it in.’

"So, ignore sizes and just try stuff on: wear it how you want to wear it, not how the size dictates.”

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Angie Smith is an English celebrity and red carpet stylist and has been in charge of Holly’s style for over three years.

As well as Holly, she also chooses outfits for the likes of Rochelle Humes, Laura Whitmore and Christine Lampard.Her website reads: "Angie Smith is a trusted and sought-after fashion and celebrity stylist who is known for her clean and timeless style that regularly sees her clients on ‘best dressed’ lists across many media titles.

"Opening up about Holly’s changing style, Angie previously told the Daily Mail: "Holly was open to new ideas.

"The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, 'I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.'"

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

The pair welcomed their first son into the world recently

Andy Murray and Kim Sears celebrate following the birth of their first son
Simon Cowell is launching another new talent show

Simon Cowell scraps X Factor All Stars as he launches new talent show to rival Little Mix's series

TV & Movies

Sheridan Smith spotted the ghostly figure in her house

Sheridan Smith claims her house is haunted after spotting terrifying ghostly figure
Strictly fans praised the first ever same sex routine

Strictly viewers in tears as Johannes Radebe and Graziano Di Prima perform landmark same sex routine

TV & Movies

Jean-Christophe

TV chef Jean-Christophe Novelli reveals son may never speak in emotional interview

Trending on Heart

The sleep expert said that having separate duvets means you can control your sleep environment

This Morning viewers divided as expert says couples should buy separate duvets to improve sleep

TV & Movies

The mum was absolutely furious with the mishap

Mum-of-six's fury as daughter's birthday is 'ruined' after £28 Deliveroo KFC sent to wrong address

Lifestyle

Here's how to protect your pets this fireworks night

How to help keep your pets safe and calm this Bonfire night

Lifestyle

ITV viewers are not happy with the technical fault

ITV forced to apologise after technical fault stops furious viewers from using ITV Hub

TV & Movies

The mum was in hysterics when she saw her unborn baby's rude gesture

Mum-to-be in hysterics as ultrasound shows unborn baby swearing at her

Lifestyle

Here's how you can watch shooting stars this week

What is a Taurid meteor shower and how can I watch the shooting stars this Bonfire night?

Lifestyle