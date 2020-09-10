Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield catch man 'at it' with his wife during Spin To Win call

10 September 2020, 11:17 | Updated: 10 September 2020, 11:19

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Phillip Schofield reckons he and Holly Willoughby may have called Matthew at a very unfortunate time.

This Morning presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby caught a Spin To Win contestant "at it" with his wife during Thursday's show, or so they thought.

During the daily competition on the hit ITV morning show, the pair phoned their first caller, Matthew, who took some time to pick up the phone.

When he eventually got to the phone just in time to play the game, he explained to Holly and Phil that he was "busy".

READ MORE: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield left screaming as nudist man almost reveals penis live on This Morning

Phillip Schofield was left shocked when he realised what Matthew was up to
Phillip Schofield was left shocked when he realised what Matthew was up to. Picture: ITV

As Phillip continued to ask Matthew what he had been up to, he became more and more suspicious of what was going on.

Matthew explained that he was "enjoying time" with his wife in lockdown.

Phil couldn't hide his laughter as he told Holly: "We just caught them at it!"

Matthew told Holly and Phil he was "busy" with his wife
Matthew told Holly and Phil he was "busy" with his wife. Picture: ITV

Holly attempted to move on with the segment, trying to save Matthew the embarrassment, although she did admit she could hear his wife laughing in the background.

Holly admitted she could hear Matthew's wife laughing
Holly admitted she could hear Matthew's wife laughing. Picture: ITV

While we don't know exactly what Matthew and his wife were up to, viewers recon Phillip was right in his assumptions.

One person wrote on Twitter: "Hahahahaha Matthew didn’t answer phone because he and his wife where making love #ThisMorning."

Another wrote: "100% just caught them in the act!"

READ NOW: This Morning viewers horrified as doctor warns against shocking vagina 'beauty hacks'

