Stephen Mulhern shocks Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield with calculator magic trick

Stephen Mulhern shared a baffling magic trick on This Morning involving a phone calculator.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were left shocked when Stephen Mulhern shared his magic trick on This Morning.

The presenter had been invited to chat about his first ever children’s book 'Max Magic', and how the story is inspired by his own life.

But towards the end of the interview, he asked an unsuspecting Holly and Phil to get out their phone calculators to try out one of his tricks.

Stephen Mulhern shared a magic trick on This Morning. Picture: ITV

Firstly, Stephen asked Holly how much she thinks his outfit costs, to which she guessed £150.

Everyone was then asked to enter those figures into the calculator and hit plus.

Phillip was then asked how many steps it would take him to walk from the studio to his car, and he told everyone to add that number.

He then randomly typed numbers into the phone which was held upside down.

To everyone’s surprise, the last number on the screen was the exact date and time.

Stephen told viewers: “This is the really weird thing, three random numbers that haven’t been set up.

Holly and Phil were shocked by the trick. Picture: ITV

“You’ve all done it at home I hope, this is going to blow your socials but take a look at this number we’ve generated. It’s the sixth of the ninth month, just turning 12:25pm live on This Morning.”

You can watch the full video in the player above.

Obviously, viewers at home were totally baffled by the trick and couldn’t believe their eyes.

"That is so cool. How did he do that? #This Morning,” one person wrote.

"I love this unbelievably!!! @StephenMulhern is such an unbelievably magical xxx, someone else said.

A third person wrote: "This is amazing and I'm in too!" We'll have to find out how he did it. Awesome @StephenMulhernas always.”

While a fourth called it "Quite wonderful.”