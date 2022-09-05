The Masked Dancer viewers convinced Pillar & Post are This Morning favourites

Who are Pillar and Post on The Masked Dancer? Viewers think they've uncovered the truth...

The first episode of the Masked Dancer gripped the audience this weekend.

And it was Pillar and Post who stole the show, as they were the first ever couple to dance on the show together.

After they showed off their moves to Please Mr Postman by The Marvelettes - dressed as a postbox and pile of letters - fans at home are convinced This Morning favourites Eva and Nik Speakman are behind the masks.

Someone wrote on Twitter: "I think Pillar & Post are Nik & Eva Speakman!"

Pillar and Post performed on the first episode of The Masked Dancer. Picture: ITV

"I've got a phobia of postboxes and letters. Pillar and Post can only be The Speakman's,” said someone else.

A third wrote: "Speakmans from This Morning - receive letters about peoples fears is one clue?"

While a fourth added: "Are the pillar and post duo the Speakmans off This Morning?"

Nik and Eva - known as The Speakmans - are British writers, therapists, life coaches and TV presenters who regularly appear alongside Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning.

Meanwhile, the clues for Pillar and Post so far include ‘they like to hit the cobbles early’, which could be a reference to Coronation Street, while the Post made a career of following instructions.

There was also Hearts in background and JL5 on the post.

Eva and Nik Speakman could be behind Pillar and Post. Picture: Alamy

These clues have also led to some other guesses from the judges, including Rochelle and Marvin Humes, and even Heart Breakfast’s very own Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden.

Another guess is the duo Frankie and David Seaman who met on Dancing On Ice back in 2008 and are now married.

"@MaskedSingerUK before they even dance I’d guess that #pillarandpost is David Seaman and his wife Frankie #TheMaskedDancer,” one person wrote.

Someone else said: "I think Pillar and Post are David Seaman and his DOI skater wife Frankie...? #TheMaskedDancer."

This comes after Astronaut was revealed to be Desperate Housewives star Jesse Metcalfe in the first episode.

None of the four judges were correct in their theories, with names such as famous physicist Brian Cox and Blur’s Alex James cropping up instead.