Who is Pig on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Who is Pig on The Masked Dancer and what clues have we heard?

The Masked Dancer fans rejoice because the show is back for another series this September.

If you’ve never watched the show, a whole host of brave celebs will be taking to the dancefloor in a bid to impress judges Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Oti Mabuse and Peter Crouch.

But the catch is, they’ll all be wearing weird and wonderful disguises while showing off their moves.

One of the brave stars hoping to come out on top is Pig, let’s find out all about the person behind the disguise…

Who is Pig?

We don’t know who is behind the Pig disguise just yet, but Jonathan Ross has shared a few hints.

He said: “One of my favourites this year is Pig. Pig is such a sweet, lovely costume. There is such a lovely energy about the way Pig dances.”

He went on to say: “The problem with the clues is once you think you’ve got an idea, if the clues half fit that idea then you talk yourself into guessing the wrong person with even greater enthusiasm.

“A lot of the clues are deliberately designed to work for a number of people so they are not so specifically spot on that it can only be one person. Normally there are different ways of interrupting clues.

“On the one hand, yes I think I have been better and on the other hand it’s not always helped me.”

Who are the Masked Dancer judges?

The Masked Singer judges Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall will be returning for season two of the dancing version of the show, while Oti Mabuse and Peter Crouch are also on the panel.

Who are the other Masked Dancer contestants?

