When is the Masked Dancer 2022 final?

22 September 2022, 09:17
Masked Dancer episode guide: When is the final of The Masked Dancer 2022 and how many episodes are there?
The Masked Dancer is back and better than ever.
This time around a whole new bunch of celebrities have joined the line up to try and fool the judges.
Some big stars have already been unmasked on the show, including Gavin and Stacey’s Joanna Page, Strictly winner Stacey Dooley and US actor Jesse Metcalfe.
Judge Oti Mabuse said she and Davina McCall have been determined to figure out which stars are beneath the costumes.
“Davina and I text all the time trying to guess who they are,” she said.
“Davina is my co-detective on the show. Backstage she and I are throwing ideas around on who the celebrities could be. She's the person I go to with my ideas. I honestly don't stop thinking about the show.”
Davina added: “Oti and I message all of the time; it was midnight the other night when Oti sent me random pictures of people and asked 'same body shape as...? I mean, we're just literally clutching at straws, but I am having such a hoot.”
But when is the final of The Masked Dancer 2022? Here’s what we know…
We don’t have an official date for the Masked Dancer final just yet.
Last year the show broadcast in May and was made up of seven episodes.
If this were to be the same in 2022, the schedule would look like this:
The full list of Masked Dancer characters are as follows: