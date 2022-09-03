Who is Pearly King on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

3 September 2022, 15:30

Who is behind the Pearly King mask and what clues are there? Everything you need to know...

The Masked Dancer is making a huge comeback this September.

The second series will see a new batch of celebrities competing to impress the likes of judges Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Oti Mabuse and Peter Crouch.

One of those brave stars is Pearly King, who will be hoping to show off their best moves on the dance floor.

But who is Pearly King on The Masked Dancer? Find out all the clues…

Pearly King has joined the Masked Dancer line up
Pearly King has joined the Masked Dancer line up. Picture: ITV

Who is Pearly King?

We don’t know who is behind the Pearly King mask but Oti Mabuse may have given away a huge clue.

The former Strictly Come Dancing judge is on the panel of ITV’s over the top mystery dance show, and appeared on This Morning to chat all about it.

Reflecting on the new series – which has been filmed in advance – Oti admitted how ‘weird’ some of the costumes are, telling presenters Rochelle Humes and Vernon Kay: “They’re so weird! I’m almost nervous to say anything about the Masked Dancer because I give away clues! I’m actually shaking”.

Oti then went on to say that Pearly King is an early front-runner, saying: "We have a Lion....Pearly King...I think he steals...or she steals the show.”

The Masked Dancer is back on ITV
The Masked Dancer is back on ITV. Picture: ITV

Realising her mistake, she gasped: "You see, I'm so nervous...why did they bring me on."

Rochelle and Vernon couldn’t help but laugh before swiftly moving on from the conversation.

Host Joel has also opened up about the character, adding: "I do think that Pearly King is my absolute favourite. They're really good and embrace the whole character. It's amazing and what makes this show wonderful is that it's not really in any way a talent show.

"You can be an amazing singer or dancer, but Pearly King isn’t the best dancer by country mile but he's embracing it and courts the audience, he’s really enjoying it and I think that can get you really far. The more you enjoy it, the more people enjoy watching you. It's really fun."

Who are the Masked Dancer judges?

The Masked Singer judges Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall will be returning for season two of the dancing version of the show, while Oti Mabuse and Peter Crouch are also on the panel.

Who are the other Masked Dancer contestants?

The full list of contestants is below:

  • Odd Socks
  • Onomatopoeia
  • Pillar and Post
  • Scissors
  • Prawn Cocktail
  • Sea Slug
  • Candlestick
  • Astronaut
  • Tomato Sauce
  • Pig
  • Cactus

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Tomato Sauce is a disguise on The Masked Singer

Who is Tomato Sauce on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Odd Socks on The Masked Dancer

Who is Odd socks on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Candlestick is competing to win The Masked Dancer

Who is Candlestick on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Here's what we know about the Pig on The Masked Dancer

Who is Pig on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Cactus is hoping to win The Masked Dancer

Who is Cactus on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Trending on Heart

Who is Astronaut on The Masked Dancer?

Who is Astronaut on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Sea Slug is competing on The Masked Dancer

Who is Sea Slug on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Prawn Cocktail is a contestant on The Masked Dancer

Who is Prawn Cocktail on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Married at First Sight UK is not on over the weekend

Why is Married at First Sight UK not on tonight?

April was accused of cheating on George in MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK: Inside cheating scandal as April accused of kissing someone else
Idris Elba teases Luther film details as he reveals filming has finished

Idris Elba teases Luther film details as he reveals filming has finished

This Golden Retriever Experience looks incredible

There's a golden retriever experience in the UK that lets you play with 30 dogs

Lifestyle

Pierce Brosnan has shared a beautiful message about his wife

Pierce Brosnan's incredible response after friends 'offered wife weight loss surgery'

Celebrities

Sean was shocked to find his lookalike in a swimming pool in Las Vegas

Man randomly meets his doppelgänger while on holiday

Lifestyle

Pjay Finch and Jess Potter were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Pjay Finch and Jess Potter now?

A study has found that Scorpios are the best drivers, but do you agree?

Scorpios are the best drivers, study finds

Lifestyle

Chanita and Jordan Emmett-Connelly are matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Chanita and Jordan Emmett-Connelly now?

Here's where you can bag £3 cinema tickets from this weekend

National Cinema Day 2022: Where to get £3 tickets from Cineworld, Odeon, Vue and more

Martin Lewis has revealed some ways to get free food

Martin Lewis explains how to get free food from Tesco, Greggs and McDonalds

News

The Great British Bake Off is back!

The Great British Bake Off returning on September 13