Who is Pearly King on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

The Masked Dancer is making a huge comeback this September.

The second series will see a new batch of celebrities competing to impress the likes of judges Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Oti Mabuse and Peter Crouch.

One of those brave stars is Pearly King, who will be hoping to show off their best moves on the dance floor.

Pearly King has joined the Masked Dancer line up. Picture: ITV

Who is Pearly King?

We don’t know who is behind the Pearly King mask but Oti Mabuse may have given away a huge clue.

The former Strictly Come Dancing judge is on the panel of ITV’s over the top mystery dance show, and appeared on This Morning to chat all about it.

Reflecting on the new series – which has been filmed in advance – Oti admitted how ‘weird’ some of the costumes are, telling presenters Rochelle Humes and Vernon Kay: “They’re so weird! I’m almost nervous to say anything about the Masked Dancer because I give away clues! I’m actually shaking”.

Oti then went on to say that Pearly King is an early front-runner, saying: "We have a Lion....Pearly King...I think he steals...or she steals the show.”

The Masked Dancer is back on ITV. Picture: ITV

Realising her mistake, she gasped: "You see, I'm so nervous...why did they bring me on."

Rochelle and Vernon couldn’t help but laugh before swiftly moving on from the conversation.

Host Joel has also opened up about the character, adding: "I do think that Pearly King is my absolute favourite. They're really good and embrace the whole character. It's amazing and what makes this show wonderful is that it's not really in any way a talent show.

"You can be an amazing singer or dancer, but Pearly King isn’t the best dancer by country mile but he's embracing it and courts the audience, he’s really enjoying it and I think that can get you really far. The more you enjoy it, the more people enjoy watching you. It's really fun."

Who are the Masked Dancer judges?

The Masked Singer judges Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall will be returning for season two of the dancing version of the show, while Oti Mabuse and Peter Crouch are also on the panel.

Who are the other Masked Dancer contestants?

