Who is Onomatopoeia on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Onomatopoeia on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

What is Onomatopoeia and who is behind the mask? Here's what we know about the Masked Dancer star...

The Masked Dancer fans rejoice, because the second series of the popular ITV show is finally back on our screens.

This time around, 13 acts attempt to impress judges Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Oti Mabuse and Peter Crouch with their dance routines.

But who is Onomatopoeia on The Masked Dancer? Find out all the clues…

Onomatopoeia is a new disguise on The Masked Dancer. Picture: ITV

Who is Onomatopoeia?

We don’t know who is behind the mask of Onomatopoeia, but the costume has already been causing a stir.

The disguise is made up of a giant collection of various words of sound effects that all take the appearance in a comic book art style.

It seems Onomatopoeia has some skills, as host Joel Dommett said: "Onomatopoeia is another great costume and this person is a great dancer.

“They can really move, so I'm excited to see who is hiding behind the mask because I have absolutely no idea."

The Masked Dancer is back on ITV this week. Picture: ITV

Jonathan Ross added he was completely shocked by one person, saying: "You know what, there are some real surprises.

“There is one person at least who, when they get unmasked they were such a surprise because you’d have thought that they would have picked The Masked Singer but they did it deliberately because they knew that we’d all think that."

Who are the Masked Dancer judges?

The Masked Singer judges Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall will be returning for season two of the dancing version of the show, while Oti Mabuse and Peter Crouch are also on the panel.

Who are the other Masked Dancer contestants?

