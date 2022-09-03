Who is Tomato Sauce on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

3 September 2022, 16:30

Tomato Sauce is a disguise on The Masked Singer
Tomato Sauce is a disguise on The Masked Singer. Picture: Channel 4

Who is Tomato on The Masked Dancer and what clues do we know?

If you’re looking for something to do this Saturday evening then you’re in luck because the Masked Dancer is back and bigger than ever.

A new bunch of brave celebrities are competing to impress the likes of judges Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Oti Mabuse and Peter Crouch with their moves.

And this time around the show has even welcomed its first ever duo who will be dancing together.

But who is Tomato Sauce on The Masked Dancer? Find out all the clues…

The Masked Dancer is back on ITV
The Masked Dancer is back on ITV. Picture: ITV

Who is Tomato Sauce?

Tomato Sauce is dressed as a red tomato wearing a red dress with red boots.

While we don’t know who is behind the mask, could the star be a little bit green fingered or even maybe a chef?

Jonathan previously teased Tomato Sauce is "cute and flirty and has got a little twirly skirt on and throws a few signature moves".

Fellow judge Davina also admitted it's even tougher to guess this time around, revealing: "I like that it's tougher.

“With The Masked Dancer there are some amazing costumes where you really can see the physicality of a person. I've spent several weeks trying to work out whether some of the characters are male or female,”

Peter Crouch added: “I didn’t realise quite how serious I’d be taking it.

The Masked Dancer is back for a brand new series
The Masked Dancer is back for a brand new series. Picture: ITV

"It’s taken over my life a bit because I’m constantly thinking wherever I am, ‘Who’s the Prawn?’

“Even now in the back of my mind I am sitting thinking I might have guessed one of them, and now I’m thinking of things that relate the clues to this particular person.

"I need to go and write it all down before I forget.”

Who are the Masked Dancer judges?

The Masked Singer judges Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall will be returning for season two of the dancing version of the show, while Oti Mabuse and Peter Crouch are also on the panel.

Peter Crouch is a new judge on The Masked Dancer
Peter Crouch is a new judge on The Masked Dancer. Picture: ITV

Who are the other Masked Dancer contestants?

The full list of contestants is below:

  • Odd Socks
  • Onomatopoeia
  • Pillar and Post
  • Scissors
  • Prawn Cocktail
  • Sea Slug
  • Candlestick
  • Astronaut
  • Pearly King
  • Pig
  • Cactus

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Odd Socks on The Masked Dancer

Who is Odd socks on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Candlestick is competing to win The Masked Dancer

Who is Candlestick on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Here's what we know about the Pig on The Masked Dancer

Who is Pig on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Cactus is hoping to win The Masked Dancer

Who is Cactus on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Pearly King has joined the Masked Dancer line up

Who is Pearly King on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Trending on Heart

Who is Astronaut on The Masked Dancer?

Who is Astronaut on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Sea Slug is competing on The Masked Dancer

Who is Sea Slug on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Prawn Cocktail is a contestant on The Masked Dancer

Who is Prawn Cocktail on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Married at First Sight UK is not on over the weekend

Why is Married at First Sight UK not on tonight?

April was accused of cheating on George in MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK: Inside cheating scandal as April accused of kissing someone else
Idris Elba teases Luther film details as he reveals filming has finished

Idris Elba teases Luther film details as he reveals filming has finished

This Golden Retriever Experience looks incredible

There's a golden retriever experience in the UK that lets you play with 30 dogs

Lifestyle

Pierce Brosnan has shared a beautiful message about his wife

Pierce Brosnan's incredible response after friends 'offered wife weight loss surgery'

Celebrities

Sean was shocked to find his lookalike in a swimming pool in Las Vegas

Man randomly meets his doppelgänger while on holiday

Lifestyle

Pjay Finch and Jess Potter were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Pjay Finch and Jess Potter now?

A study has found that Scorpios are the best drivers, but do you agree?

Scorpios are the best drivers, study finds

Lifestyle

Chanita and Jordan Emmett-Connelly are matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Chanita and Jordan Emmett-Connelly now?

Here's where you can bag £3 cinema tickets from this weekend

National Cinema Day 2022: Where to get £3 tickets from Cineworld, Odeon, Vue and more

Martin Lewis has revealed some ways to get free food

Martin Lewis explains how to get free food from Tesco, Greggs and McDonalds

News

The Great British Bake Off is back!

The Great British Bake Off returning on September 13