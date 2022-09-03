Who are Pillar and Post on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

3 September 2022, 18:00

Pillar and Post are the first ever duo on the Masked Dancer
Pillar and Post are the first ever duo on the Masked Dancer. Picture: ITV

Who are behind the Pillar and Post masks on The Masked Dancer? Find out everything...

The Masked Dancer is now back and bigger than ever.

This September fans of the show will watch 13 acts attempt to impress judges Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Oti Mabuse and Peter Crouch with their moves.

And this time around the show has welcomed its first ever duo who will be dancing together.

But who are Pillar and Post on The Masked Dancer? Find out all the clues…

Pillar and Post are on The Masked Dancer
Pillar and Post are on The Masked Dancer. Picture: ITV

Who are Pillar and Post?

We don’t know who are behind the masks of Pillar and Post, but their outfits feature one person wrapped in letters and another dressed as a bright red post box - could this be a clue?

New panellist Peter Crouch has teased some details about the pair, saying: "We’re not sure if it's a television couple, a radio couple, Ant and Dec. Is it an actual couple, like a real life couple, is it a father and son or father and daughter?

“When you see a couple on stage, so many things go through your head.”

Fellow judge Davina McCall admitted it's even tougher this time around, adding: "I like that it's tougher.

The Masked Dancer judges are back
The Masked Dancer judges are back. Picture: ITV

“With The Masked Dancer there are some amazing costumes where you really can see the physicality of a person. I've spent several weeks trying to work out whether some of the characters are male or female."

Who are the Masked Dancer judges?

The Masked Singer judges Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall will be returning for season two of the dancing version of the show, while Oti Mabuse and Peter Crouch are also on the panel.

Who are the other Masked Dancer contestants?

The full list of contestants is below:

  • Odd Socks
  • Onomatopoeia
  • Scissors
  • Tomato Sauce
  • Prawn Cocktail
  • Sea Slug
  • Candlestick
  • Astronaut
  • Pearly King
  • Pig
  • Cactus

