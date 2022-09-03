Who is Astronaut on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Who is Astronaut on The Masked Dancer? Picture: ITV

The Masked Dancer 2022: Who is Astronaut and what clues do we know?

The Masked Dancer is back on ITV and we couldn’t be more excited.

The second series of the popular show will see a whole host of brave celebs taking to the dancefloor.

It will then be up to judges Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Oti Mabuse and Peter Crouch to try and figure out who is behind the weird and wonderful outfits.

One of the brave stars hoping to come out on top is Astronaut, let’s find out all about the person behind the disguise…

The Astronaut is a character on The Masked Dancer. Picture: ITV

Who is Astronaut?

We don’t know who is hiding inside the Astronaut costume yet, but the mystery celeb is dressed in an entirely white suit with the helmet having a gold visor and smaller gold details.

Could this mean their job is something to do with outer space or the planets?

Well, Oti Mabuse has said she is suspecting everyone she comes across, admitting: “I feel like a super spy."

“I also feel like it’s a 24 hour job, I look at all the celebrities, I look at all the shows, I look at who's in the press right now.”

Who is behind the mask? Picture: ITV

Meanwhile, Jonathan Ross added: “The problem with the clues is once you think you’ve got an idea, if the clues half fit that idea then you talk yourself into guessing the wrong person with even greater enthusiasm.

“A lot of the clues are deliberately designed to work for a number of people so they are not so specifically spot on that it can only be one person. Normally there are different ways of interrupting clues.

“On the one hand, yes I think I have been better and on the other hand it’s not always helped me.”

The Masked Dancer is back on ITV. Picture: ITV

Who are the Masked Dancer judges?

The Masked Singer judges Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall will be returning for season two of the dancing version of the show, while Oti Mabuse and Peter Crouch are also on the panel.

Who are the other Masked Dancer contestants?

The full list of contestants is below: