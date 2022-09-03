Who is Prawn Cocktail on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Prawn Cocktail is a contestant on The Masked Dancer. Picture: ITV

Who is Prawn Cocktail and what clues do we have about the Masked Dancer star?

The time has finally come for The Masked Dancer to return to our screens.

The second series will see 13 celebrities are taking to the dance floor to impress judges Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Oti Mabuse and Peter Crouch with their moves.

One of the brave stars hoping to come out on top is Prawn Cocktail, let’s find out all about the mystery celeb…

The Masked Dancer is back on ITV. Picture: ITV

Who is Prawn Cocktail?

We don’t know who is behind the Prawn Cocktail disguise, but the very cute costume is a completely pink prawn with an open, smiling mouth and a frilled green dress.

Could the star have a connection to the sea or the environment? We’ll have to wait and see what the first clues are…

Opening up about the new series, host Joel Dommet said: "What I love about The Masked Dancer is that they really allow the silliness to be amplified because there's no foundation of having the voice.

The Masked Dancer judges are back. Picture: ITV

He added to The Mirror: "There's some people who embrace it in different ways that have ever been before; they play the game in a different way then has been played before."

Jonathan Ross also teased there's a surprise reveal when it came to one celebrity unmasking.

"There's someone about to be unmasked who I think I've got correct and I think someone on the panel should definitely have guessed them but they haven't," he explains. "Like on The Masked Singer earlier this year, Rita Ora failed to guess Jamie Winstone who is a really close friend. So I like it when that kind of thing happens, it will be a fun moment for the audience."

Davina added: "We've had some quite amazing people on this series, with the reveals making our jaws drop."

Who are the Masked Dancer judges?

The Masked Singer judges Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall will be returning for season two of the dancing version of the show, while Oti Mabuse and Peter Crouch are also on the panel.

Who are the other Masked Dancer contestants?

The full list of contestants is below: