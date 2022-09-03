Who is Prawn Cocktail on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

3 September 2022, 08:16

Prawn Cocktail is a contestant on The Masked Dancer
Prawn Cocktail is a contestant on The Masked Dancer. Picture: ITV

Who is Prawn Cocktail and what clues do we have about the Masked Dancer star?

The time has finally come for The Masked Dancer to return to our screens.

The second series will see 13 celebrities are taking to the dance floor to impress judges Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Oti Mabuse and Peter Crouch with their moves.

One of the brave stars hoping to come out on top is Prawn Cocktail, let’s find out all about the mystery celeb…

The Masked Dancer is back on ITV
The Masked Dancer is back on ITV. Picture: ITV

Who is Prawn Cocktail?

We don’t know who is behind the Prawn Cocktail disguise, but the very cute costume is a completely pink prawn with an open, smiling mouth and a frilled green dress.

Could the star have a connection to the sea or the environment? We’ll have to wait and see what the first clues are…

Opening up about the new series, host Joel Dommet said: "What I love about The Masked Dancer is that they really allow the silliness to be amplified because there's no foundation of having the voice.

The Masked Dancer judges are back
The Masked Dancer judges are back. Picture: ITV

He added to The Mirror: "There's some people who embrace it in different ways that have ever been before; they play the game in a different way then has been played before."

Jonathan Ross also teased there's a surprise reveal when it came to one celebrity unmasking.

"There's someone about to be unmasked who I think I've got correct and I think someone on the panel should definitely have guessed them but they haven't," he explains. "Like on The Masked Singer earlier this year, Rita Ora failed to guess Jamie Winstone who is a really close friend. So I like it when that kind of thing happens, it will be a fun moment for the audience."

Davina added: "We've had some quite amazing people on this series, with the reveals making our jaws drop."

Who are the Masked Dancer judges?

The Masked Singer judges Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall will be returning for season two of the dancing version of the show, while Oti Mabuse and Peter Crouch are also on the panel.

Who are the other Masked Dancer contestants?

The full list of contestants is below:

  • Odd Socks
  • Onomatopoeia
  • Pillar and Post
  • Scissors
  • Pearly King
  • Sea Slug
  • Candlestick
  • Astronaut
  • Tomato Sauce
  • Pig
  • Cactus

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Married at First Sight UK is not on over the weekend

Why is Married at First Sight UK not on tonight?

April was accused of cheating on George in MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK: Inside cheating scandal as April accused of kissing someone else
Idris Elba teases Luther film details as he reveals filming has finished

Idris Elba teases Luther film details as he reveals filming has finished

Pjay Finch and Jess Potter were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Pjay Finch and Jess Potter now?

Chanita and Jordan Emmett-Connelly are matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Chanita and Jordan Emmett-Connelly now?

Trending on Heart

This Golden Retriever Experience looks incredible

There's a golden retriever experience in the UK that lets you play with 30 dogs

Lifestyle

Pierce Brosnan has shared a beautiful message about his wife

Pierce Brosnan's incredible response after friends 'offered wife weight loss surgery'

Celebrities

Sean was shocked to find his lookalike in a swimming pool in Las Vegas

Man randomly meets his doppelgänger while on holiday

Lifestyle

A study has found that Scorpios are the best drivers, but do you agree?

Scorpios are the best drivers, study finds

Lifestyle

Here's where you can bag £3 cinema tickets from this weekend

National Cinema Day 2022: Where to get £3 tickets from Cineworld, Odeon, Vue and more

Martin Lewis has revealed some ways to get free food

Martin Lewis explains how to get free food from Tesco, Greggs and McDonalds

News

The Great British Bake Off is back!

The Great British Bake Off returning on September 13

Winnie The Pooh has transformed

First look at terrifying Winnie the Pooh horror film spin-off

Bill Turnbull has died aged 66

Bill Turnbull dies aged 66 following prostate cancer diagnosis

Celebrities

Joshua Richards stas in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Joshua Richards' life away from soap including Hollywood fame

April was on two reality shows before Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK's April Banbury has appeared on two other reality shows

The Chase contestant won a record-breaking amount of money

Moment The Chase player makes history with biggest-ever solo win of £80,000

Balamory's PC Plum and Miss Hoolie mark 20 years since kids show started

Balamory's PC Plum and Miss Hoolie mark 20 years since kids show started

This Morning

A mum has gone viral for sharing an email from her neighbour

Mum sparks debate after neighbour tells her kids to stop 'screaming'

Lifestyle

The Sanderson Sisters are back!

Hocus Pocus sequel release date confirmed with spooky new poster